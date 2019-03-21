Marissa Piatt is the ultimate team player.

She isn't a stat hound. She plays for her teammates.

In the process, she's starting to make a name for herself.

A sophomore, Piatt patrols third base for the Colorado State University-Pueblo softball team. And is the cleanup hitter.

While she's played solid in the field, it's at the plate where Piatt is becoming feared.

Piatt was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday after going 9-for-14 (.643) with two home runs, two doubles and eight RBIs in the Pack's four-game series against New Mexico Highlands.

She is seventh in the league with a .434 batting average.

While Piatt is happy about her personal statistics, she's more focused on making her team a contender in the RMAC.

Prior to winning three of four games in New Mexico, CSU-Pueblo was 1-13 overall and 0-10 in the conference and had lost 12 in a row. Piatt said the losing streak was taking it's toll.

"We were pretty down," she said. "We were all hitting the ball well, fielding the ball well. It was just a matter of putting everything together. This past weekend we really picked it up.

"This last weekend was a really good turning point for us. We can only go up from here.

"We all get along and are best friends on the team. It was hard for us knowing we were doing everything we could in practice and in games weren't getting results."

CSU-Pueblo coach Christie Koschke has witnessed the progression of Piatt since her freshman year.

"You can see she's dialed in," Koschke said. "She has confidence and trust in herself that she can hit any ball that is pitched to her. She's in the zone.

"Toward the end of her freshman year she really started to come on. She understood her role and good things have happened for her. Her bat has been a key for our success."

Piatt was a last-second recruit by Koschke.

"Playing college softball was the plan every since I was in the seventh grade," said Piatt, from San Luis Obispo, California. "I originally told myself I was going to play at a community college near home.

"Three weeks before school started coach found me at one of the last tournaments of the summer. It was the best thing to happen for me."

Piatt moved around defensively before settling in at third base.

"Coach wanted to move me to third and that was a bit of an adjustment," she said. "During the (freshman) season, I started picking it up and learning the positions.

"Hitting was a bit of a struggle at first, but then the last 12 games I went on a hitting streak. It was nice to end the season that way."

This season, Piatt started slowly but has been one of the most consistent hitters on the team since, hitting safely in 13 of the past 16 games.

"I've been seeing the ball well," she admitted. "I've always been more of a line drive hitter but now I'm looking to drive the ball a little more and that's led to some home runs.

"It's really an honor to come out here and play for my team every day and do the best I can."

What imprint does Piatt want to leave on the program?

"I just want to be remembered for just being a good teammate and doing the best I can for the team," Piatt said.

