Perspective is everything.

The Centennial High School girls soccer team displayed plenty of it following their first loss of the season on Friday.

Class 4A’s No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (3-1) were shut out 1-0 at Dutch Clark Stadium against Lewis-Palmer in the nonleague matchup.

The game was scheduled for March 13 but was moved due to inclement weather.

But slick conditions from the rain storm that swept through Pueblo made play cumbersome.

“I think the surface hurt us a little because we like to combine a little bit more to get players involved,” Sterling said. “All the skipping and the wet field, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to in that situation.”

The Bulldogs had not been shut out since a 1-0 overtime loss at Rampart on March 15, 2016. Their last home shutout came in April 6, 2016 in a 6-0 defeat against Liberty.

Sterling has no concerns with his team regarding their first defeat of the season, however.

It’s early in the year – it’s just the Bulldogs’ fourth game – and he realized Centennial didn’t lack effort in the match.

“If they outplayed us and beat us 1-0 then I’d worry,” Sterling said. “But I think we outplayed them most of the game. We just gave up an ugly goal and their goalie made a couple of good saves.”

Rangers striker Jessica Allen scored the lone goal of the match and did so with 13:29 on the clock in the first half. The goal came on a lapse by Centennial.

“In the back we just got caught watching and were flat-footed,” defender Allyson Sparks said. “They crossed it and we didn’t sprint 100 percent back and they had an easy little tap in.”

Sparks, nor the rest of the team, showed in their demeanor after the loss that it would not weight heavily on them. The defeat left gems for the Bulldogs to collect and use throughout the year.

“It’s a game that we can look back on and say ‘we can do this better when we play teams that are this good,’” Sparks said. “We can go back and watch and adjust this. It can prepare us for when we play teams in the future. This is a learning lesson for us.”

Following Allen’s goal, the Rangers (2-2-1) had just four more shots the remainder of the game while the Bulldogs had 13.

In the latter portion of the season, Sterling believes those shots are goals. But Sterling said it’s early enough in the season where not everyone is on the same page.

“Sometimes we are, which we created good chances when we were,” Sterling said. “Other times we were looking for a short ball with our feet and we were kicking it long. Other times we were looking for a long ball.”

The Bulldogs expect to read each other better as the season progresses. In their fourth matchup of the season, though, some shots weren’t placed where the Bulldogs are capable of putting them.

“I like to say there’s a difference between shooting and finishing and in this game we were shooting,” Sterling said. “With finishing you hit a corner and you might take a little off your shot to hit a corner. In this game we were just shooting.

“It will come. We have talented enough players to overcome this. We’ll be fine.”

Centennial returns to the field at 4 p.m. Tuesday to host Canon City.

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill.