It didn’t take long for Sam Divelbiss to find her groove at the helm.

The first-year Centennial High School boys swim coach brings a wealth of experience and is equipped to handle the duties as the leader of the Bulldogs.

“I’m used to being on the pool deck because of my experience with swimming,” Divelbiss said. “I also can connect with swimmers well because I remember being in their shoes.”

Divelbiss spent her prep career at South High School where she graduated in 2012. Her last name is a giveaway to her lineage with the program.

Sam’s mom, South girls coach and former boys coach Susanne Divelbiss, coached Sam for a portion of her prep career at South and the elder Divelbiss also has several years on the deck for the Colts.

Thus far, Susanne hasn't need to provide her daughter with much as far as coaching.

“She’s been doing very well on her own,” Susanne Divelbiss said. “Every once in a while I’ll suggest a set or we’ll talk about different strokes, techniques or drills. But she’s pretty independent and she really has not needed my help at all. This is what I expected.”

Susanne said “it’s not her first rodeo” and Sam feels that level of comfort with her new team.

“It feels very natural to be coaching again and I like the team,” Sam Divelbiss said. They have a good dynamic even though it’s a small team.”

That may be an understatement.

Last year’s Bulldogs swim team yielded 18 competitors, who finished 2-6 in duals and 1-4 in the South-Central League.

Now, the Bulldogs have eight competitors to battle the swimmers in the S-CL.

But Sam Divelbiss isn’t focused on numbers, wins or anything outside of improvement from her team.

Building their confidence and creating an understanding of the sport is the main focus.

“I expect to see a lot of progress in my swimmers,” Sam Divelbiss said. “They have been working hard in practice and I am looking forward to seeing them race and bond more as a team.”

She hoped to have that opportunity last Thursday when the team expected to have its first competition.

Inclement weather delayed that process for the Bulldogs and now they’ll have to wait until Thursday when they host their first competition of the season.

“It was going to be a good way to get a sense of how the swimmers would race,” Sam Divelbiss said. “Now we have to save that for the first meet for City.”

Susanne has no doubt her daughter is prepared for the rigors that lie ahead.

“I have full confidence in her and she has full confidence in herself,” Susanne Divelbiss said. “It’s exciting for me to hear her talk about how things are going and how the kids are getting better.”

