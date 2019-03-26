In ten seasons of spring break travels to Phoenix for the Coach Bob Invitational, the Pueblo West High School baseball team, currently the top-ranked 4A team in the state, never went undefeated.

But last week, the Cyclones finally accomplished that goal – and did so against against elite state championship teams.

Pueblo West went 4-0 last week, not only grabbing wins over Goldwater (Ariz.) and Desert Edge (Ariz.) by scores of 13-1 and 8-3 respectively, but also against two of the top teams in the entire Southwestern United States.

Last Tuesday, Pueblo West defeated Farmington (N.M.), the 5A New Mexico state champions, in a dominant 3-0 shutout. It then followed it up with a 5-4 win over O'Connor (Ariz.) Wednesday, a squad that was the 6A Arizona state champions and was ranked just outside the top-100 nationally entering its game with Pueblo West.

Getting that elusive undefeated Phoenix trip was a milestone, Pueblo West head coach Dan Sanchez said.

"There have been times when we played really good teams (in Phoenix) then times we played so-so teams," Sanchez said. "But this year, we played two average teams and two really good teams, and to beat two defending state champions from two different states is pretty cool."

Against Farmington, Pueblo West's Dalton Davis baffled them with a complete-game, seven-strikeout performance. He allowed just three hits in the win.

Davis said the great defense behind him was key.

"Our defense is really solid," Davis said. "If I had pitched contact, they'd make plays behind me. I struck out some dudes but the best part was just putting balls in play, hitting them on the ground or popping them up, and our defense was good."

In its win over O'Connor, Pueblo West came back from a 4-3 fifth-inning deficit to rally for the 5-4 victory. Lefty Devon Neff claimed the victory by pitching four-hit ball, handing it off to southpaw Nate Denniston, who turned in the gutsy 2-inning save.

Neff said it was an amazing experience to get two big season-defining wins.

"We went down there with all the confidence in the world, and we played our hearts out," Neff said. "Getting to face a team like that in weather like that was a great experience, and we just did our thing and came out with the win."

In the four-game tournament, Pueblo West allowed a grand total of eight runs, striking out 25 batters over 26 innings. It's a remarkable feat considering that Pueblo West doesn't have a staff of fireball pitchers.

While most elite teams have a pitcher that can touch 90 miles per hour on the radar gun, Pueblo West's staff hovers around 80. But they are crafty and get outs, Neff said.

"With the experience we have, our guys know what to do in big situations," Neff said. "Our control is there, everything just works for us. Without the velocity we've had in the past, we just hit our edges and play our game."

That level-headedness has been on display early in a season in which the Cyclones are the most highly-touted team in the state. After losing in last season's state championship game to Valor Christian for the second time in three seasons, learning how to deal with tough situations has been key.

So far, the Cyclones have been doing that, Sanchez said.

"We're definitely trying to get ourselves to deal with adversity," Sanchez said. "We didn't deal with adversity like we needed to in that state championship last year, and our main goal is to deal with that and not freak out when we're losing or give up a home run."

Pueblo West will resume in-state play Monday, facing Pine Creek and its top arm, righty Riley Cornelio, an All-American who has already committed to TCU. In nine innings of work early on this season, Cornelio has 19 strikeouts.

"We've dealt with some tough teams already," Sanchez said, "and we'll deal with probably the best pitcher in the state (Cornelio) Monday. But we've shown some signs of really good things and after the past two weeks, it should tell our guys that we have an opportunity to have a really great year if we play as a team and do the right things."

asandstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ASandstromView