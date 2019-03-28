The Central High School baseball team extended its win streak to eight games thanks to Nick Krupka before falling to Canon City on Tuesday.

The Wildcats’ third baseman started the week by going 2 for 3 against Widefield with two RBI and three runs scored.

Then as a pitcher, he stepped up against Class 5A's Rampart in Central’s 4-2 victory over the Rams last Thursday.

His bat stayed hot the rest of the week as he had another RBI against 5A Rangeview, which put the Wildcats ahead at the time in their 5-4 win.

The team's win streak ended with a 13-12 loss to Canon City on Tuesday, but Krupka went 3-for-4 with four RBI to help the Wildcats’ cause.

Krupka and the Wildcats will be back in action Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Trinidad on Hobbs Field.