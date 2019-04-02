The search is gearing up.

The Colorado State University-Pueblo athletic department is in the final stages of finding new men's and women's basketball coaches.

According to CSU-Pueblo Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Paul Plinske, the process is on track.

"We just finished the review process," Plinske said. "We had 175 combined applicants for both positions.

"It's been a daunting task. I've been on the phone three straight weeks talking with interested applicants and doing everything we can to attract a high-caliber pool of applicants."

Plinske said "Zoom" interviews took place Monday and today before the search committee will move into on-campus interviews. He said he's hoping to have coaches named before the NCAA Division I national championship game next Monday.

"We hope to have candidates identified and offers out there before the championship game on Monday," Plinske said. "We'll have an announcement after that and a press conference joint celebration for the two new people joining our staff."

Plinske said he's happy with the way the process has gone as the timeline is on track.

"The biggest thing for me is the current student-athletes want to know who their coach is," Plinske said. "Plus, the programs those coaches come from need to find a coach to keep this thing moving.

"We're not like Division I where there's a coaching vacancy and a week later somebody is hired."

The two Pack basketball coaches resigned within six days of each other in March following the 2018-19 seasons.

Men's head coach Ralph Turner resigned March 1 after eight seasons with the ThunderWolves.

Turner's teams were 117-108 overall and 95-79 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. This past season, the Pack was 6-22 overall and 4-18 in the RMAC, losing its final seven game in a row.

Women's head coach Curtis Loyd resigned March 6 after two seasons with the ThunderWolves.

In his first season, he helped the Pack reach the NCAA Division II Tournament for the fifth consecutive time after the team won the RMAC regular season and tournament titles. This past season, the Pack was 16-13 overall and 14-8 in the RMAC. The team finished fourth in the RMAC and lost in the first round of the RMAC Tournament.

In two seasons, Loyd's team's posted a 41-20 overall record and 34-10 mark in the conference.

BASEBALL: The Pack split its four-game series against Dixie State in St. George, Utah, and now awaits one of the top teams in the country in Colorado Mesa next.

The ThunderWolves defeated Dixie State in the middle two games of the series on Saturday and lost the opener and finale. CSU-Pueblo is 15-14 overall and 10-6 in the RMAC.

Colorado Mesa (25-5, 13-3) comes to town for a four-game weekend series starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Rawlings Field with a single game. The teams play at 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and wrap up the series at noon Sunday.

SOFTBALL: The league's top team, Colorado Christian, won a doubleheader on Sunday, defeating the Pack 8-2 and 16-3. The teams played another twin bill Monday with the ThunderWolves grabbing a 5-4, 10-inning victory in the opener. The Cougars came back to win the nightcap 5-0.

The ThunderWolves remain at home this weekend for a four-game series against Adams State at the Rawlings Softball Complex. The teams play doubleheaders at noon on Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

RMAC BASEBALL STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

MSU Denver;13-2;20-7

Colorado Mesa;13-3;25-5

Dixie St.;12-4;22-8

CSU-Pueblo;10-6;15-14

Colorado Mines;10-6;19-8

UCCS;10-6;18-12

Regis;3-12;8-20 Colo.Christian;3-13;8-21 Adams State;3-13;6-24

New Mexico Highlands;2-14;9-20

RMAC SOFTBALL STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Colo.Christian;19-3;26-9

Colorado Mesa;20-3;27-6

Colorado Mines;16-5;17-12

Dixie State;17-7;23-8

UCCS;13-10;17-18

MSU Denver;12-8;17-19

Regis;8-11;11-14

Chadron St.;7-16;10-23Black Hills;6-11;9-16 Adams State;6-15;6-27

Fort Lewis;5-19;10-27

New Mexico Highlands;5-12;6-17

CSU-Pueblo;5-18;6-22



