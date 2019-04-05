It's "Mesa Week". Little more needs to be said.

The top Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference baseball program and one of the top teams in NCAA Division II invades Rawlings Field this weekend.

Colorado Mesa, ranked No. 2 in the latest NCAA Division II poll, meets Colorado State University-Pueblo in a four-game series. The matchup is considered on of the most heated rivalries in the RMAC.

The series kicks off at 6 p.m. today at Rawlings Field. The teams play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and a single game at noon on Sunday.

The Mavericks have won the RMAC regular season title 12 of the past 14 seasons. During that stretch, they have won seven RMAC Tournament crowns and gone to the NCAA Division II playoffs every year since 2009 and the College World Series three times.

Over the past 10 seasons, Colorado Mesa has CSU-Pueblo's number. During that span, the Mavericks hold a 15-49 record and have never lost a series. In fact, the last time CSU-Pueblo won a series over Colorado Mesa was in 2007 when it won two of three games.

"They've become dominant on the pitching side, strong arms, deep arms, middle relief and they've been able to finish," CSU-Pueblo coach Stan Sanchez said. "Plus, they have very good offensive players.

"The way they execute the game and play the game at a high level. They've always been able to defend. They can flat-out pitch and have been able to get to regionals, deep in regionals."

While the Pack has struggled against the Mavericks head-to-head, it has done well in the postseason. CSU-Pueblo has appeared in eight RMAC Tournament championship games in the past 15 seasons, winning three times (2013, 2009, 2004).

But this weekend is "Mesa Week" and Sanchez knows his team will be ready emotionally.

"Hanks has done an incredible job. We respect the way they play the game," Sanchez said. "We intensify things because it's them. At times our kids can raise their level of play.

"We'll have our hands full. I guarantee one thing, our kids will play with their hair on fire."

Both Sanchez and Colorado Mesa coach Chris Hanks played the mutual respect card when asked about the rivalry.

"Stan runs a great program. There's a lot of history there that has accumulated over many years," Hanks said. "I have great respect for them. It's always been a battle regardless of how the outcome has been, hard fought by both."

Hanks said that concentrating on pitching is one of the ways his program became one of the best in the country in the NCAA Division II ranks.

"We've tried to improve every area as much as you can," he said. "Good pitching makes everything a little easier. I've found at Division II it can be a struggle to get all the guys you want pitching. It's a big part of that emphasis being as consistent from day to day and we take an integral approach.

"We've been fortunate to be able to recruit some good kids, good people. We look for kids who are going to buy in, play hard, practice hard and prepare hard."

How good is this version of the Mavericks?

"This team is pretty good, can be really good," Hanks said. "I don't think we're there yet. We're still trying to sort out some pitching in some roles. We've had success to this point, played well, not our best. We'll see how good this group can be."

Hanks says there's a difference in playing in the postseason and he's molded his team to win regionals and compete for national titles.

"You have to be able to put the ball in play, pitch on the edges and execute the small things, moving the runners," Hanks said. "Grip it and rip it doesn't win (in the postseason) and won't win. You have to be able to manufacture runs.

"It's a hard thing because we play in a predominantly offensive conference. You can get addicted to the home run, the big inning and waiting for the three-run home run.

"Teams that have won (national titles) pitch the heck out of it, move runners, execute the game. In our league that's not necessarily the formula. It has to be a blend (in the national playoffs)."

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky.