Mother Nature is never the nicest when it comes to spring season in Colorado and Rye High School baseball has proof of that.

The Thunderbolts dodged the weather for only five games so far this season, but their play garnered the attention of the state in Class 2A.

Rye sits at No. 5 in the latest CHSAAnow.com media/coach’s poll with a 4-1 record, the one loss coming at the against Eagle Valley, the No. 1 team in the Class 4A RPI rankings.

“It was kind of a good thing for us,” Rye coach Stacey Graham said of the loss to Eagle Valley. “We went back to the hotel that night and had a good team meeting, had a good talk and figured out what we did wrong. We came out the next day and were a totally different team.”

Cold conditions didn’t keep Rye’s bats frigid as it exploded for 38 runs in its doubleheader Tuesday against John Mall that saw the Thunderbolts take home 22-0 and 16-1 victories.

The other two victories came on March 16 with a 13-4 win over Cedaredge and a 19-2 victory against Olathe.

“We came out hitting the baseball, driving the baseball (against Cedaredge and Olathe),” Graham said. “We had a two-week layoff, weather kind of messed up. We finally played (Tuesday) and we played well. We came out and hit the baseball hard and we were phenomenal pitching.”

Leading the way offensively has been Bryce Benz, who is 11-for-14 on the year with two triples, a home run and 12 RBI, highlighted by a 3-for-3, seven RBI performance against Olathe.

His .786 batting average is tied for first in Class 2A with No. 1 Peyton’s Rodney Gregg.

Benz hasn’t been alone either with Jaxon Ortiz cranking out nine RBI himself this season to the tune of a .467 average.

“We’ve got a pretty good hitting baseball team, we’re hitting the ball pretty well,” Graham said.

Graham's coached Rye for six years and helped lead the Thunderbolts to a state championship in 2015, famously aided by a hidden ball trick to end the game.

Having seen what a championship team requires, Graham believes the 2019 squad can potentially reach that pinnacle again.

“This game is a tough game and if you don’t show up one day mentally focused and not ready to go, you can get beat,” Graham said. “We have the baseball knowledge, the baseball talent on this team to make a pretty good run if we do everything the right way.”

Graham described how the Thunderbolts have 12 players who he feels comfortable putting on the mound. That depth will be key when it comes to making up postponed games.

“Pitching, definitely pitching,” Graham said on what he wants to see improve the most. “We have struggled with pitching in the past as far as free passes and different things like that. If we can eliminate that and go out and pitch and play some defense, we’re going to be a pretty good baseball team.”

Saturday marks a big step in Rye’s journey toward a league title as the Thunderbolts travel to take on No. 7 Rocky Ford.

The game gets underway at 10 a.m. with Rye taking on Holly on the same field at 12:30 p.m.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.