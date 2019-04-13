If Friday served as a prelude for Aaron Guerrero’s season, the future is bright for the Central High School boys swimmer.

Guerrero clocked in at 23.10 seconds in the 50 freestyle for the Wildcats and the junior placed sixth in the 100 freestyle at 53.14 during the Hornet Invite swim meet at Pueblo County High School.

Both times marked season bests for Guerrero and he once again hit Class 4A state qualification times.

Coach Jeff Roth was impressed with Guerrero’s swims at the competition. While many coaches harp on how an athlete finishes, Roth was pleased with his junior’s starts.

“They were amazing,” Roth said. “He’s a really good athlete and has great body control. He’s so much better at the 50 than the 100 because he can beat those guys on the start.”

Guerrero’s first-place time in the 50 shaved three-tenths of a second off his seed time of 23.40, which he set on March 28 during the City Meet.

The constant improvement continues to motivate Guerrero to exceed his previous best marks. That, and he believes swimming is his purpose.

“Every time I hit the water I feel like there’s nothing else to do but to go faster and go as hard as I can,” Guerrero said. “I’ve been swimming for so long that it recharges me to be in the water. It feels great to give it my all and feel like I’m giving it my best.”

He received an additional boost to deliver again in the final heat of the 100 freestyle.

Fountain-Fort Carson’s Garrid Keller held a slight lead over Guerrero in the race’s final length before Keller managed to pull away.

The neck-and-neck race propelled Guerrero to post another season best.

“Seeing the guy in the lane next to me who was faster definitely pushed me,” Guerrero said. “I saw that he had me in the end I had to give it that kick.”

That extra gear is what South coach Daniel Hartley hopes his athletes find at the end of the season.

Hartley is putting the pressure on his competitors and giving them a heavy work load to start the season. The hope is to have them hitting their best times as the year wraps.

“We lifted (Friday) morning and swam after,” Hartley said. “The way I like to work these guys…their meet is state. Our job is to make it to finals. We did the job and (today) we get up and go. Some of these guys got their best times when we lifted and swam this morning. We rest and taper for that one meet.

“… It’s very important that we learn to swim tired. That way when we’re rested and ready to go, we’ll look like Superman in that water.”

William Highfill said the method proved beneficial for him, especially in the preliminaries of Friday’s events.

The Colts’ sophomore cut 1.10 seconds from his 500 freestyle time and finished first in his heat and third overall to make the finals.

He added just over half a second to his 200 freestyle time, but said he felt “refreshed” and still feels benefits from Hartley’s workouts.

“We lifted weights and did a little sprinting and I was kind of tired,” Highfill said. “But this pool is a fast pool and once I was in there, I was smooth. Coach Daniel’s training is really good and it’s paying off as the season narrows down.”

Highfill also shook off some of the intimidation he faced as a freshman. It’s helped elevate his swims this season.

“He’s stepping up,” Hartley said. “That pressure of where he was freshman year where he got a little nervous when he saw big guys, he’s grown very much. He’s learning the little things that’s going to make him a great swimmer.”

Highfill agreed.

“I’m more comfortable in the water this year because my freshman year, there were all these tall seniors,” Highfill said. “Now I’m more comfortable. I’ve grown a little bit and now I’m feeling more at home in the water.”

Host Pueblo County also had a successful day of prelims and have several competitors in today’s finals.

The Hornets 200 medley, John Plutt (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) and Jonah Hunter (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) placed first to earn top seeding in today’s finals.

Hunter’s 50.26-seconds race in the 100 not only was his personal best of the season, it hit the 5A mark by nearly .25 second. He once again hit the 4A time in the 100 backstroke at 57.96.

Ben Trujillo (200 IM, 500 free) and the 200 freestyle relay finished second for the Hornets in the prelim events.

Trujillo cut nearly 10 seconds from his 500 and clocked in at 5:18.99.

Diving competition will begin today at 9 a.m. and finals will begin at 1:15 p.m.

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill.