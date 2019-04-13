Boys volleyball teams were dropping like flies in Pueblo after the first pilot season for the sport a year ago.

The lone team remaining was hosted by South High School and coach Sarah Gallo-Sanchez, with the help of athletic director Jarrett Sweckard.

The Colorado High School Activities Association's board of directors will vote on April 23 to approve the sports for sanctioning with the legislative body deliberating April 24 for the final approval.

If sanctioned, South is ready to be ahead of the game.

“(Gallo-Sanchez) contacted me and said, ‘Hey what do you think about having a team at South, can we start one?’” Sweckard said. “We decided to go with it and I knew Sarah is a good coach and she’s a hard working lady and I knew she would run a good program.

“Everybody jumped on the bandwagon and there was a frenzy at first and everybody kind of had a team, but this year when we started talking about things, it just didn’t seem like the other schools were going to have anything.”

This season, the South team has representation from across Pueblo with its eight-player roster, six of which could return next season.

Having a younger core is part of what Sweckard and Gallo-Sanchez believe shows the sport is growing and deserving of being sanctioned.

Seeing the growth is what led the South-Central League athletic directors to vote yes within their group to sanction the sport last week during their meeting according to Sweckard.

“I think we’re going to get more and more kids interested, once it becomes a CHSAA sport, I think you’ll see more kids come out,” Sweckard said. “I think CHSAA will pass it. It looks like it has the support of the state.”

The Colts are 6-3 this season and play one of the top teams in the state Monday against Vanguard, which is 14-0.

The players bought into Gallo-Sanchez and the program and Sweckard noticed the enjoyment they've had from playing for South.

“These guys are competitors out there, but they’re together (on the court) and that’s what really makes this team,” Gallo-Sanchez said. “I think once the sport is out there we’ll get more growth.”

“With South pushing this, and the only school in the district pushing it, I think that shows something for them and these kids are very motivated. They are all from different schools but they are cheering for South because this is who they’re playing for.”

Getting the time to practice continues to create an issues with schools making way for sanctioned sports or other activities that require the gym.

Centennial, behind the work from athletic director John Ward, also helped give the boys volleyball team a place to practice and hosted a tournament earlier in the season.

If the sport is sanctioned, finding practice time should become a thing of the past.

“We don’t get a lot of gym time, but I think with CHSAA, they’re going to require and give us that time,” Gallo-Sanchez said. “We don’t have as many reps as the other teams because they have a lot of gym time…These kids work hard and we have a lot of late practices.”

Another big change that Gallo-Sanchez expects to see the CHSAA push if the sport is sanctioned is to see more teams.

Fully sanctioned seasons won’t begin until the 2020-21 school year, along with the two other sports being voted on in girls wrestling and unified bowling.

That extra season just gives Gallo-Sanchez and the rest of the South boys volleyball team time to spark that interest around Pueblo once more.

“We’re going to try to motivate Pueblo to get out there and tryout because it’s a fun sport,” Gallo-Sanchez said. “It’s a competitive sport and there’s so many teams out there already and it’s unbelievable.

“It’s going to be big once it takes off. We just need to get it started.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.