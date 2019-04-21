On the hottest day of the season so far, baseball action at the Runyon Sports Complex started cooking.

Centennial pulled out a 4-1 victory over East for potentially a much-need boost in the RPI rankings, as well as Pueblo County squeezing by South 3-2 to take control of second place in the South-Central League standings.

Pueblo West dominated once more with an 18-2 mercy-rule win over Central, its fifth shortened game in as many tries during league play.

Here is a breakdown of each contest:

Centennial 4, East 1

In a battle of two teams sitting outside the top 32 in the Class 4A RPI rankings, the eagerness for a win was palpable on both sides of the diamond.

Tied at one after four innings, the Bulldogs finally broke through with two runs off of East starter Zach Montelongo.

Centennial added one more in the sixth, but didn’t need it thanks to senior pitcher Keshaun Telley going the distance and giving only one run on seven hits with three strikeouts.

“Mainly my fastball and curveball, but the major part was my defense (behind me),” Telley said about what went well. “Everyone was solid, solid on the corners and the infield turned some double plays. Everything was working.”

Telley has been the certified ace for Centennial this season as he’s pitched more than double the amount of innings as the next closest Bulldog with 36.

East has struggled so far in 2019 to find its rhythm offensively and Telley made sure they wouldn’t find it Saturday on Andenucio Field.

“He’s been real close to being dominant like that all year and finally today he hit his spots when he needed to hit them,” coach Joe Vigil said. “He was in control all day. (East) had one gapper that got to us, but other than that, he made them swing the bat.”

Each victory for Centennial will be big as it tries to make a push for the postseason after winning only three games a season ago.

The Bulldogs entered Saturday sitting at No. 37 in the RPI rankings with East not too far ahead at No. 33. A win doesn’t necessarily mean they switch places, but the turnaround at Centennial continues to impress thanks to strong seniors like Telley and a shift in attitude.

“It’s been that fifth inning over the past couple games where we’ve kind of stepped up with the bats,” Telley said. “Just that fifth inning is our home run hitting time.”

The next round of S-CL play begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday when Centennial (9-8, 2-3 S-CL) takes on Pueblo West again on the Cyclones’ home turf while East (6-11, 1-4 S-CL) squares up with South at the same time on Hobbs Field. South is the Eagles’ lone win in league play.

Pueblo County 3, South 2

If any team wants to try and challenge Pueblo West for the S-CL title, it would have to be the winner between the Hornets and Colts on Saturday on Hobbs Field.

The starting pitchers received that message as Cole Martino and AJ Cordova went to war by giving up only three hits between them and 12 total strikeouts through the first three innings.

However, sophomore and the S-CL leader in batting average Trevor Thomas provided what ultimately became the game-winning hit on a single that scored, which provided the needed cushion for the Hornets' victory.

“I was 0-for-2 before and I just need to put something into play and give us a chance,” Thomas said. “I’ve just been going up there trying to hit, go to the opposite side of the field. Do what I can to help my team win.”

A year ago, Thomas wasn’t even on varsity, but has now found himself as one the most feared hitters in Pueblo.

The first baseman described how he hasn’t really changed much with his approach. It’s hard to find the time between football in the fall and basketball in the winter.

Coach Matt Eades thinks he knows what the biggest difference is this season though.

“Just growing up a little bit,” Eades said. “He’s still a sophomore, but he’s grown up and gotten stronger… It’s just about getting bigger and stronger and those groundouts start to become hits.”

Having Martino on the mound certainly helps the cause as well.

The fellow sophomore dazzled once more with six innings of work and only one earned run given up on a solo home run to RJ Micheli. Martino struck out 13 Colts to boot and only walked two.

“(South) has bats up and down the lineup, I don’t know how much we slept the last couple days thinking about them coming in,” Eades said. “When (Martino) can locate multiple pitches for strikes he’s so hard to hit. That changeup is nasty and he also has the breaking ball too.”

The win vaulted Pueblo County (10-5, 3-2 S-CL) into second in the S-CL and also shot it up to No. 13 in the RPI rankings, an increase of 10 as they entered Saturday at No. 23.

As previously mentioned, South (10-6, 2-3 S-CL) will look to get back on track at 4 p.m. Tuesday against East while the Hornets take on Central for the second time at the same time and date on Andenucio Field.

Pueblo West 18, Central 2 (F/4)

Almost from first pitch the Cyclones’ were able to take control of their matchup with the Wildcats.

The first five hitters of Pueblo West’s lineup brought home four runs in the first inning, capped off by a two-run home run from Chandler Mason over the right field fence.

The fun didn’t stop there as the Cyclones added four more in the second and nine more in the third in their eventual 18-2 victory.

“That’s my main message every day,” Cyclones coach Dan Sanchez said about keeping his team focused the rest of the way. “The message from our whole coaching staff is we have to keep working and not get too comfortable because you can’t get too comfy any time in this game.”

The top of the lineup goes Kyle Jameson, Tyler Declusin, Jayden Cordova, Brodie Blackford and Chandler Mason on most days.

To put their offensive firepower in perspective, Pueblo West has scored 185 runs this season and have 155 RBI as a team. The first five Cyclone hitters scored 113 of those runs and own 94 of the team’s RBI.

“One thing I try to build my teams with is speed,” Sanchez said. “When you put pressure on defenses and they know ‘I got to get rid of this ball,’ it puts pressure and it makes people make mistakes.”

On the pitching side, senior Nate Denniston didn’t have his best day on the mound as Sanchez described.

Considering the opponent in hot-hitting Central and the fact that it didn’t seem to matter due to Pueblo West’s offense putting up crazy numbers, Denniston pitched more than well enough to get his team a win.

“He gave us a great chance to win and he did what he needed to do,” Sanchez said. “We want our guys to keep getting better and that’s something to build on.”

The No. 1 ranked Cyclones (15-2, 5-0 S-CL) will face Centennial, who has the second longest win streak in the league at two. Central (12-6, 2-3 S-CL) will try to get revenge when they play Pueblo County.

