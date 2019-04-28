A fivesome who made their mark on the softball field will be enshrined into the Pueblo Softball Hall of Fame.

The five include Ken Algien, Timmi Jo Miller-Lisac, Tia Morenz, Phillip "Hank" Pechek and Joe Scalese. Pechek will be inducted posthumously.

The inductees will be introduced prior to the Joe Santos Memorial Day Tournament at 6 p.m. May 24 at Bessemer Park. The induction ceremony will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Southern Colorado Gaming & Events Center with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m.

Also being recognized at the banquet will be the most valuable high school girls softball player from the 2018 season, senior all-state pitcher Morgan Pantaleo from Pueblo County High School.

Tickets for the banquet go on sale Wednesday at Big Daddy's Sunset Bowling Alley at $25 apiece. Ticket sales will end May 25 and will not be sold on the night of the banquet.

Here's a capsuled look at each inductee:

Ken Algien: Growing up on the East Side of Pueblo, Algien was one of those young kids everyone wanted on their team. Summer mornings, he could be found on an Old Timers field, while afternoons were filled with Cub Scouts competitions and evenings spent competing in the Pueblo County Softball Recreation League on the Risley Junior High School field.



Algien played baseball at East High School and after graduating in 1970, he became associated with notable Pueblo softball teams such as El Nopal, Capritta's Oasis, James Bond Insurance Agency, Blue Knights, Pueblo Suns and the Pueblo Aztecs.

He won a state championship with the Blue Knights and made an appearance in a world tournament in Kimberly, Wis.

Alguin also won a state championship with the Aztecs, a team that finished seventh in the World Championships in Bakersfield, Calif. And with the Suns, he won two state championships and made two appearances at World Championships.

A letter of recommendation summed up Algien's career: "As a foe, Ken was always a hitter that you did not want to see at the plate, and as a fielder, you were much better off hitting the ball somewhere else."

Timmi Jo Miller-Lisac: As one of Pueblo's top girls and women's athletes, Miller also made her mark on the softball diamond. A top-notch basketball player, Miller-Lisac was instrumental in helping South High School claim three consecutive state titles.



She played on the prestigious Pueblo Stingers softball team and garnered all-conference and all-state honors in high school. She was named Class 4A Pitcher of the Year by The Denver Post.

Miller-Lisac went on to play at the University of Southern Colorado (now CSU-Pueblo) where she was named Female Athlete of the Year in 1996.

After college, she's given back to the community by coaching the Pueblo Stingers softball team. She was inducted into the Greater Pueblo Sports Association Hall of Fame in 2017.

Tia Morenz: Morenz's path to stardom began while playing in the Pueblo Parks and Recreation T-ball program at the age of 4. From there, she was one of a few girls who played in the Old Timers Baseball League.

Morenz was a standout with the Pueblo South High School softball team where she earned four letters, was twice named to the Rocky Mountain New and Denver Post defensive player of the year and was the Colorado Women's Sportsman of the Year.

She led the Colts to a state softball title in 1993 and tied a national record for most stolen bases (76) in a single season.

Morenz also was a member of the South basketball team that won three state titles from 1992-94.

She went on to star at the University of Hawaii, setting school records along the way in nearly every offensive category. She was an all-Big West and all-Western Athletic Conference selection and was chosen as a member of the Louisville Slugger Division I All-American second team.

Drafted in 1998 by the Georgia Pride of the Women's Professional Fast Pitch League, she was invited to a trial for the 2000 Olympic team. She was inducted into the University of Hawaii's athletic hall of fame where her number 24 jersey was retired.

Phillip "Hank" Pechek: Growing up in a family of 15 children — 12 boys and three girls — Pechek was born into competition. He became a championship boxer by winning the 1929 AAU welter weight title at the age of 16.

He was a second-team all-conference football player at Pueblo Central High School as a freshman and didn't finish high school.

Pechek's baseball career during the 1930s included an exhibition game against Babe Ruth at Runyon Field.

After serving in the U.S. Marine Corp during World War II, he played fast pitch softball and became an integral part of the VFW Post 61 team that won national championships from 1950-52.

During the 1970s and 80s, young players were familiar with the "HP" club section at Runyon Field, also known as "Bojon Corner."

He was inducted into the Greater Pueblo Sports Association Hall of Fame posthumously in 1981.

Joe Scalese: Scalese made contributions on a number of softball fronts — as a player, coach and umpire. His involvement started in the CF&I and Catholic Church leagues as a player and he became an umpire during that time.



As a player, Scalese played for the notable teams Stifino's Blue Lady and Hole in the Wall, leading his teams to several City League titles, six state titles and six appearances in the International Softball Congress World Championships. His teams played regionally in Denver, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque and El Paso. And national tournaments were played in Wisconsin, California and Illinois.

Through his individual generosity of raising money to fund all the travel and his dedication to the sport, Scalese also created one of the top men's fast pitch teams in Pueblo.

