Back in the fall, Rye High School’s Rachel Shaffer helped lead the Thunderbolts to a state playoff berth in volleyball from her outside hitter position.

Now, in the spring, the senior is hitting greens instead of volleyballs hoping to make her fourth consecutive Class 3A state golf tournament.

“I’ve been lucky enough to place in all of the tournaments that I’ve played in, so that’s been fun,” Shaffer said about her senior season. “I’m really excited about our whole team. Our goal this year is to make it to state as a team and we’re looking pretty good.”

Rye is coming off back-to-back tournament wins at Trinidad and Hornet Invite, thanks in part to Shaffer continuing to finish in the top three.

On Thursday, she won the tournament in Trinidad with a 4-over-par 76, 11 strokes better than the rest of the field. Rye, as a team, finished 69-over and won by 17 shots.

“My personal goal has always been to match her score because then I know I did well,” Rye senior teammate Emiree Sutton said. “I think if we can both play like we did (Friday at the Hornet Invite) then we’ll definitely have a shot of taking our team to regionals.”

Shaffer hasn’t shied away from being a leader on the Thunderbolts’ squad outside of tournaments either.

She described how she enjoys teaching the younger girls on the team, but also knows she is there for her teammate and makes sure not to cross too far into the coaching role.

“They’re really accepting of any advice I have to give them, so it’s nice to be old around the team and help the younger girls out,” Shaffer said. “I’m pretty sure they will be great next year, too.”

Shaffer isn’t the only veteran on the squad with her friend since fourth grade also going low for the T-Bolts in Sutton.

Sutton was able to get the best of Shaffer on Friday at the Hornet Invite when she posted a new personal-best of 84 to take second place over Shaffer by one stroke.

Their relationship never consisted of outperforming each other, though, instead it’s about respect and pushing each other to be their best.

“It’s been a good friendly competition and I think it drives us both to do better at every tournament,” Sutton said. “I’m proud of her every time she wins and she’s one of my best friends. I couldn’t be angry about her being good at golf, that would be silly.”

Getting to that level requires practice, and between summer club volleyball teams and making sure to excel in school, finding time becomes difficult.

Shaffer's shown that dedication to coach Daryl Voss through her confidence and willingness to get better.

Each year at state, the senior has improved her score, including a two-day total of 192 last year to take 35th. This year, finished top three in several tournaments and provided a chance for Shaffer to go out with a bang.

“She’s definitely motivated to get back to state and do even better,” Voss said. “She’s a very confident young lady. She stays after practice to practice and work on her game and it shows.”

What’s next for Shaffer doesn’t really involve sports. She will attend the Air Force Academy in the fall, but the Falcons don’t have an official women’s golf team.

That won’t stop Shaffer from playing the game she loves.

“The course up there is really nice so I might be on the club golf team,” Shaffer said. “I might spend some time doing that, but this is an opportunity I don’t want to pass up.”

