Just getting into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament was a chore.

Now, the Colorado State University-Pueblo softball team wants more.

The Pack enters the eight-team, double-elimination RMAC Tournament today in Grand Junction as the No. 8 seed and plays tournament host and top seed Colorado Mesa, the No. 11 team in the country, in its opener. That game will be played at 3:15 p.m. at the CMU softball field.

CSU-Pueblo is in the postseason for the first time in three seasons and had to battle just to get into the field.

Last weekend, the ThunderWolves entered the final regular-season series against Colorado School of Mines in Golden in ninth place in the standings needing to win and get some help from two teams ahead of them in the standings.

It happened. The Pack beat the Orediggers twice while Regis and Adams State were swept by their opponents. That thrust CSU-Pueblo into the eighth spot and enabled it to qualify for the tournament, the 17th time in program history.

Other first-round games today pit No. 3 Dixie State against No. 6 UC-Colorado Springs at 8:30 a.m., No. 2 Colorado Christian against No. 7 Regis at 10:45 a.m. and No. 4 Colorado Mines against No. 5 MSU Denver at 1 p.m.. The tournament runs through Saturday.

The Pack (14-25 overall, 13-25 RMAC) is led by senior catcher Michaela Burpee, who leads the team with a .366 batting average, 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. Junior Gabby Moreno has a team-high 47 hits hitting out of the leadoff spot.

In the circle, freshman Taylor Strupp has come on strong late in the season. She's posted a 7-14 but has found her groove as of late. Junior Hannah Anderson is the No. 2 starter. She won both games against Colorado Mines and enters the postseason with a 3-4 record, 3.72 ERA.

Colorado Mesa (42-7 overall, 35-4 RMAC), the conference champion, offers a stiff test. The Mavericks won both regular-season games played against the ThunderWolves in Grand Junction by scores of 4-1 and 6-2. In fact, Colorado Mesa has won 10 of the past 11 against the Pack going back to the 2016 RMAC Tournament. The Mavs have won five in a row and 27 of their past 28 games.

CMU leads the RMAC in nearly every offensive, defensive and pitching category.

The winner moves into the winner's bracket on Friday to meet the Colorado Mines-MSU Denver winner, while the loser plays at 7:30 p.m. today against that loser in an elimination game.

jletofsky@chieftain.com

Twitter: @JeffLetofsky