It wasn't long before Dupree got into her groove on the track following basketball and she certainly proved that last Thursday.

Dupree flourished in the sprinting events at the Pueblo City/Championship meet for the Colts and earned three, first-place awards.

The Colts junior took the crown in the 100, 200 and 400. It was her second consecutive year she placed first in the 100 and 200.

This season, Dupree clocked in at 12.73 seconds in the 100 and 27.21 in the 200. In the 400, she crossed just before Pueblo West’s Kaya Wick and finished with a time of 1:03.24.

Dupree also was honored with the girls MVP award following her performance for the Colts at the event.

— Marcus Hill

