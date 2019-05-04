The Pueblo Twilight track and field meet served as a roller coaster for one of Pueblo’s top male hurdlers.

Pueblo County High School’s Lane Sherwood had a solid performance in the 300 hurdles and clocked in at 41.24 seconds for fourth place in the race.

He said he felt smooth in the process.

“Everything felt good in the 300,” Sherwood said. “I felt strong, my form was good on all of them I think.”

Sherwood clocked in just three one-hundredths of a second slower than his season-best time of 41.24.

That narrow margin holds an interesting spot with Sherwood’s day, which highlighted another chapter in his rivalry with Pueblo’s other top hurdler.

Sherwood and Centennial’s Troy Silver once again battled in the 110 hurdles.

Sherwood bested the sophomore in the 300 hurdles in the pair’s first race of the day. Silver clocked in at 44.60 in the event.

The Hornets’ senior also got a leg up on Silver just over a week ago.

At the Pueblo City/County meet, Sherwood edged Silver in the 110 hurdles by three hundredths of a second at 11.87 seconds to Silver’s 11.90.

That fueled Silver in their showdown Friday.

That, and he did not want to finish last in the final heat of the 110 hurdles.

“I got midway through and the three middle lanes were dusting me,” Silver said. “I was looking back to see who else was with me. I saw (Lane) was next to me and that made me speed up a little bit.”

It’s a welcomed change for Silver as this time last season, Silver wasn’t on track in more ways than one.

“It’s really cool because last year I didn’t get to participate in track as much because I was messing around,” Silver said. “This year it’s fun to get to run hurdles and have someone to push me.”

For Sherwood, it’s needless to say his performance in the 110 did not meet his expectations.

“It didn’t feel very good at all,” Sherwood said. “It was mainly fatigue. That was my fourth event of the day. I’m used to running that as my first event so this was a different order.”

That seesaw of emotions reflected on Bulldogs’ jumper Xiana Vigil.

She set a personal record in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 4 inches — more than a foot further than her previous best — to finish fourth.

“It came from my coaches supporting me and letting me know I could do it,” Vigil said. “It was them along with the weather.”

Vigil delivered her mark on her third jump of prelims, which helped curb any nerves she faced heading to the finals.

“There was a lot of adrenaline, especially because there was a girl who jumped almost 18 (feet),” Vigil said. “There was a lot of competition.”

As there was in the triple jump.

Fountain-Fort Carson’s Zaria Joseph finished first and jumped 35-05.5. This meant Vigil needed to once again hit a personal best.

Vigil, though, settled for a third-place distance of 34-05 in the triple jump.

She wasn’t satisfied with her mark, but she found the silver lining in her results.

“I’ve been practicing going from the 36 board and that would have gotten a PR by a lot,” Vigil said. “But I didn’t get it so I was kind of sad. But I’m still a state qualifier so I walked away knowing I need to push more for state and practice more for state.”

Record breakers

East’s Kain Medrano and South’s Treveon Collins set new marks in their respective events at the meet.

Medrano broke the shot put and discus record with his throws on Friday. He finished first in both events and threw his shot put 58-09.5, which was 3 feet, 2 inches better than the previous record of 55-07.5 set by Sand Creek’s Nathan Dunivan in 2014.

Medrano’s mark of 187-0.25 beat his year-old record of 182-03 in the event.

Collins made a big leap to beat the five-year-old meet record in the quarter-mile race, previously held by East’s Aaron Aragon.

Collins finished strong in the final 100 meters and clocked in at 49.08 for a new personal best and to beat the meet record by .29.

Top Notch

East’s Luc Andrada remained atop the 100 and 200 world with first-place finishes in both races.

Andrada clocked in at 11.08 in the 100 and 21.81 in the 200 for the Eagles.

Pueblo West’s Cisco Padilla took home first in the high jump and hit a height of 6-4 for the Cyclones.

East’s Joviana Romero finished in a three-way for second tie in the girls high jump with a tally of 5 feet even.

South’s Andrew Smith finished second in the boys triple jump and long jump. He earned a mark of 20-07.25 in the long jump and 41-11.5 in the triple jump.

