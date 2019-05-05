The maneuvering and shuffling is over.

Next up is the postseason.

The Colorado State University-Pueblo baseball team wrapped up the regular season on Saturday at Rawlings Field by splitting with UC-Colorado Springs, dropping the opener 10-7 and coming back to win the nightcap 4-2.

The twin bill was only cosmetic as both teams had already qualified for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament that starts Wednesday in Grand Junction.

For the record, the ThunderWolves finished fourth in the conference with the Mountain Lions fifth. Both teams bow into the six-team, double-elimination tournament along with RMAC champion Colorado Mesa, runnerup Colorado School of Mines, Dixie State (third) and MSU Denver (sixth). Pairings and times for the first round will be released today.

The Pack wound up winning three games in the four-game series to finish with a 21-15 mark in the conference. It is 26-23 overall. UCCS finished 20-16 in the conference and is 28-22 overall.

CSU-Pueblo coach Stan Sanchez said his team enters the RMAC Tournament with momentum.

"We talked about we're a different team because our lineup is getting better," Sanchez said. "We're a different team since the Mines series. They seemed to gel and started to gain confidence. They are a confident team right now."

A four-run third inning carried CSU-Pueblo in Saturday's second game, all with two outs.

Trailing 2-0, the Pack went to work. Kodee Martin doubled, Gil Sauceda drove him in with an RBI single to right field. Connor Hughes put runners on the corners with a single and Dakota Popham walked to load the bases.

Robbie Espinosa was hit by a pitch to pick up an RBI and chop the lead in half. Logan Gibbons then delivered a two-run single to right field to cap the uprising and giving the T-Wolves a 4-2 cushion.

Starting left-handed pitcher Gunner Pickett made the lead stand up with a solid performance.

He threw an eight-hit complete-game, striking out nine and walking only one. He improved to 3-1.

"We had some adversity in the back end of our rotation and I was the next guy in line," Pickett said. "I pushed myself a little more to take on that No. 4 (starter) spot."

As for his performance, Pickett said pitching was critical.

"Getting ahead in counts, getting first-pitch strikes is very important," he said. "And those (four) runs was big time by the team."

The Mountain Lions kept scoring in the opener, pushing across a run in the second, four in the third, two in the fifth, another in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

The Pack couldn't keep up.

The game was knotted at 7-7 through five innings before UCCS took the lead for good in the sixth. A hit batter, a wild pitch, a stolen base and an RBI single from Ryan Schmidt scored the run.

The Mountain Lions then tacked on two more in the seventh as Alex Bates doubled and an out later Matt McDermott delivered an opposite-field two-run home run to right field.

CSU-Pueblo went through six pitchers with four of them allowing runs.

Kodee Martin led the Pack's eight-hit attack with two hits and three RBIs.

NOTES: Pack lead-off hitter Gil Sauceda entered the day needing only one walk to break the RMAC record for career walks in a season (150). He failed to draw the base on balls in the two games and is still tied for the career walk record. He'll have a chance to break it in the tournament.



UC-Colorado Springs 10-2, CSU-Pueblo 7-4



UCCS;014;021;3;—;10;15;2

CSU-Pueblo;041;20;0;—;7;8;0

E—Mallon, Clarke. 2B-Rumsey, Martin, Hughes, Matheny, Welch. HR-McDermott. DP-CSU-Pueblo 1. LOB-UCCS 7, CSU-Pueblo 5. SB-Martinez, Matheny, McDermott, Clarke. SF—Martinez, Adler.

IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

UC-Colorado Springs



Manmano;4;7;7;6;2;0

Neeley (W);2;1;0;0;0;3

Renck (S);1;0;0;0;0;0

CSU-Pueblo

Matthews;3;9;5;5;0;5

Ricklefs;1 2/3;3;2;2;1;2

Burtzloff;1/3;0;0;0;0;0

Goytia (L);0;0;1;1 ;0;0

Jaime;1 1/3;3;2;2;1;1

Sanchez;2/3;0;0;0;0;1

WP—Matthews 2. HBP—Welch (by Manmano).

Second game



UCCS;020;000;0;—;2;8;0

CSU-Pueblo;004;000;X;—;4;6;1

E-Hughes. 2B-Anderson, Schmidt, Martin, Gibbons. HR-Rumsey. DP-UCCS 1. LOB-UCCS 8, CSU-Pueblo 4.

IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

UC-Colorado Springs



Slocum;6;6;4;4;2;4

CSU-Pueblo

Pickett;7;8;2;2;1;9

BK—Slocum. HBP—Espinosa (by Slocum). PB—Schmidt.