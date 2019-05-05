It’s hard to ask for a better day than what the Pueblo County High School girls tennis team delivered Saturday.

Not only did the Hornets take the Class 3A Region 7 title with 84 points, but each position finished first at City Park.

No. 3 doubles pair Lauryn Holt and Lauren Oliver solidified the feat with their 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 win against South’s Bell Arriaga and McKenna Hurley.

“We worked so hard to get here,” Holt said. “It feels so good to know that the hard work paid off.”

Coach Ken Osborne said it was the first time in the history of the program they swept regionals.

He was understandably zealous about the situation.

“It makes me the happiest person on the planet,” Osborne said. “It’s like having your own kids do something great. Most of those kids I’ve known for four years. To see them go from that awkward freshman to a senior is good. This year they all pulled together to get this done.”

Holt and Oliver remained coiled in their match that lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes. It was the last finals match of the afternoon and went three sets.

Despite dropping the first against Arriaga and Hurley, Holt and Oliver kept beaming and giggling on the court with their inside jokes.

It’s an unorthodox method, but it placed Holt and Oliver in a mindset that allowed the duo to accomplish their mission.

“There were these girls we played who swayed back and forth in synch with each other before they’d hit,” Holt said. “Now we do that.”

“We also say second in a British accent,” Oliver added. “There’s a bunch of little ones that help us stay positive.”

Holt and Oliver’s antics provided the boost necessary to overcome Arriaga and Hurley in the final two sets.

Besides keeping each other laughing, Oliver said they did have a serious component to their game.

“Next point,” she said. “We always say ‘next point’ so we’re not too caught up in the moment.”

Added Holt: “That way you can focus on getting the next point rather than losing this point or whatever is happening.”

Holt and Oliver’s win culminated a perfect afternoon for the Hornets on the court and Osborne shared his joy.

“To have them all come through in the clutch, overcome any adversity they have and win is awesome,” Osborne said.

Central finished second overall at the tournament with 42 points but the runner-up title was bittersweet.

The Wildcats came a long way from their 0-10 season in 2018. Central, however, will not send any competitors to state.

“Some didn’t get playbacks and the ones who did didn’t win them,” Wildcats coach Russ Guerrero said. “I think we overachieved and it caught up with us at regionals. The girls went from not winning a match last season to taking second at regionals.

“But regionals is a whole different ball game. Everybody brings their best. That’s sports.”

South, on the flip side, qualified two positions and finished fifth; No. 3 singles Breanna Bravo and No. 3 doubles Arriaga and Hurley.

Bravo trailed 5-2 in the first set but staged an epic comeback against Central’s Rhyan Gonzales 7-5, 6-2 in her playback.

Arriaga and Hurley finished second in the tournament after a 4-6, 5-7 loss to Holt and Oliver.

“We’re so ecstatic about this,” Colts coach Norm Vail said. “We finished fifth as a team and usually when you finish fifth at tournaments you don’t get too many going but we got three.”

Vail said sending two positions to state is a positive especially after the season the Colts endured.

“We’ve had a struggle to field a team all season for various reasons,” Vail said. “They all came together and even the girls who didn’t qualify played very well. But the three who did, I am very happy for them.”

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill.