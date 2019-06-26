SAN FRANCISCO — Madison Bumgarner struck out 11 batters in six innings and also drove in a run with an RBI single that helped lead the San Francisco Giants to a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Bumgarner (4-7) bounced back from a rough start against the Dodgers with a sharp performance in what could be an audition for a contender looking to add a proven playoff performer down the stretch. The 2014 World Series MVP is in the final year of his contract and the struggling Giants could look to deal their best asset in hopes of adding prospects to the farm system.

Bumgarner retired the first 10 batters he faced with six strikeouts before allowing a solo homer to Ian Desmond. The only other run he gave up came in the sixth inning when left fielder Alex Dickerson appeared to lose a fly ball by David Dahl in the lights, leading to an RBI double that cut San Francisco's lead to 3-2.

Bumgarner preserved the lead by striking out Ryan McMahon to end his first outing with double-digit strikeouts since 2017. Bumgarner allowed two runs, three hits and three walks.

Will Smith pitched the ninth for his 21st save in as many chances.

Bumgarner also got into the act with his bat when he followed a two-out, RBI single by Donovan Solano in the fourth inning against Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-1) with one of his own to make it 3-1.

Gonzalez, who was making his first appearance in the majors since 2016, allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.

Tyler Austin added a pinch-hit homer in the seventh for the Giants to make it 4-2.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement after hurting his shoulder on a throw over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford was back in the lineup after getting a day off Monday with mild hamstring tightness.

RELIABLE RELIEF

The Giants finished the game with three perfect innings from the bullpen. San Francisco's relievers have thrown 33 straight scoreless innings in the past eight home games against the Rockies, allowing just 12 hits.

GLOVE GIVEAWAY

Catcher Buster Posey hosted 1,000 Junior Giants players before the game, giving each of them a ticket to the game and a free glove. Posey also took questions from the children at a ceremony held in the stands.

UP NEXT

Jeff Samardzija (4-6), who pitched seven scoreless innings at home against the Rockies in April, gets the start in the series finale against German Marquez (7-3).