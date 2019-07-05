Trevor Singleton faced a tall task in his final prep wrestling match.

The Colorado State University-Pueblo ThunderWolves freshman faced Greeley Central’s Andrew Alirez.

The current Northern Colorado wrestler was No. 4 in the nation, No. 1 at 152 pounds and 32-0 heading to their championship tilt in the Class 4A state tournament in February.

Adding more pressure, Alirez looked to become a four-time champion.

Singleton put up a valiant effort against Alirez, but the former Pueblo County High School wrestler lost to Alirez in the finals match.

CSU-Pueblo wrestling coach Dax Charles believes that to be a silver lining for Singleton.

“Trevor wrestled the best kid in the country in the state finals,” Charles said. “He knows what to expect in college.”

Singleton shared Charles’ sentiments.

“I got to see what I needed to work on wrestling the best in the country,” Singleton said.

The former Hornet finished 32-9 last season and, after his matchup in the championships, Singleton is ready for what the collegiate ranks will throw his way.

That includes competing at 141 for the ThunderWolves, which is the lightest Singleton has wrestled since his sophomore year.

“Trevor is a good competitor and will continue to get better,” Charles said. “Like any college freshman, he will have to do the work to stand out.”

Which Singleton has managed so far.

After a three-month hiatus from the mats, Singleton continues to be a workhorse during summer training at CSU-Pueblo.

He wants to represent the home team well. It’s part of the reason he stayed home.

“It was important to me to stay with my town, and my hometown fans,” Singleton said.

Singleton’s demeanor and behavior are traits that drew Charles to recruit the freshman.

Singleton doesn’t need many words to get his point across. It’s nearly an identical case with his ability on the mat.

“Trevor impressed me with his attitude and great character as well as his will to win,” Charles said. “Trevor will get better with a higher-caliber room that will help him push through tougher competition.”

