No coaches were in sight yet this was exactly what they like to see.

Pueblo tennis players ventured to Memorial Park Tennis and Handball Center last Thursday and Friday to compete in the annual Rocky Mountain State Games in Colorado Springs.

Central High School’s Dario Alcala won the Boys 18 Singles bracket with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Terrance Jones.

“It felt good to come out on top of my class,” Alcala said. “I feel like there are some great players in this state at my age group and for me to win it was a great confidence booster. Especially with my senior season around the corner.”

Fellow Wildcats girls tennis player Sonrisa Bustamante finished fourth in the tournament following her run in the Girls 18 Singles bracket.

Pueblo West’s Alyssa Stevenson and McKenna Lough placed second after their tilt in the Girls 18 Doubles bracket.

The tournament featured 18 different categories of competition. None of those included bearing 97-degree weather and cutting into their sleep schedules – some matches began as early as 8 a.m. – to play in the event.

While the medals and placement show what the players are capable of accomplishing, it’s the devotion that stands out.

Pueblo West girls tennis coach Sam Pisciotta marveled at the dedication all players showed to their craft.

His players, Stevenson and Lough, ended their year in May and won’t return to the tennis courts until the spring.

Yet both Cyclones’ girls have the spirit to improve even with the prep season being months away.

“Alyssa and McKenna are definitely leaders on the team,” Pisciotta said. “Their example helps you get players to understand the importance of putting in the hard work.

“Pueblo West has always been lucky to have tennis players who love the sport. It’s so important to the team to have dedicated players willing to play the game year round.”

Bustamante, who is coming off a 9-2 season at No. 2 singles for the Wildcats, said her passion, drive to get better and to become “the best tennis player I can possibly be for the upcoming season” pushed her to enter the tournament.

The Wildcats’ soon-to-be senior will vie for a spot in the state tournament next year. The State Games provided the necessary steps to prove she belongs there during the offseason.

It also gave her insight on where and how she can improve.

“It taught me how to compete with people from different levels then from what I usually play during the tennis season for my school,” Bustamante said. “It also taught me to have confidence in myself because I have never had to go represent myself in a place with people I'm not familiar with.”

Bustamante also sharpened her game between the ears.

“The best things I learned from the state games were to never underestimate yourself,” Bustamante said. “Don’t give up and fight for every single point. Also, there's always room for growth and improvement as an athlete and last but not least, there's never a game lost, just lessons learned.”

Even a player the caliber of Alcala, who has multiple state appearances, gained valuable nuggets from his competition.

He sought opponents who challenged his talent on the court. He found that in Colorado Springs.

“I’m always out on the court trying to get better. Match play is very important in tennis so going out and playing some great players was very helpful,” Alcala said. “I’m always on the court grinding and I feel this season I will be ready to compete.

“The state games have always been a big tournament and I love competing against some of the best in the state. The tournament was great practice for state and gave me some solid motivation.”

This article has been updated to show the correct spelling of Alyssa Stevenson's last name.

