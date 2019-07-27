For most prep athletes, taking the next step in their playing career often involves leaving home for either college or an amateur team.

But Preston Tafoya and Connor Whittington won’t get that chance this year.

It’s not because they aren’t going to that next level.

Instead, the two former Pueblo County High School hockey players have signed with the hometown Pueblo Bulls Junior A Tier II amateur team for their inaugural season.

“Knowing I get to step on the same ice I’ve been playing on my entire life for another season with a new team is just amazing,” Tafoya said. “And not having to leave my friends, family and the people that have been watching me as a kid behind is just a bonus. I guess you could say I feel blessed."

Added Whittington: “I’m stoked to be able to play hockey at the next level and really improve my game and then being able to stay at home on top of that is just something very unique and exciting.”

Tafoya, a defenseman, was a leader this past season for a Hornets squad that had the second most penalty kills in Colorado high school hockey with 111.

Bulls coach Chris Wilhite said earlier this year the team’s plan is to build around the defense first, a choice Tafoya is grateful to accept.

“I’m always thinking 2-3 plays ahead,” Tafoya said. “The puck could go either way so I prepare for the worst, but if it comes to me, I need to do what I can with it and either take a shot or get it to the next guy on the team … I’m always thinking about what’s going to be best for my team.”

Whittington, a forward, led the Hornets in points with 40, which was tied for the sixth most in state, as well as the ninth most goals with 20.

Despite the hometown affect, meeting with the Bulls’ coaching staff was an essential piece to draw Whittington onto the Western States Hockey League club.

“I think all of the coaches and all of the staff members are really just at the top of the charts in terms of professionalism and character,” Whittington said.

Wilhite recognizes the importance and potential leadership that comes with signing the Pueblo duo to represent their local squad.

With Tafoya and Whittington, Wilhite has no worries with the two accepting the plausible lime light.

“(Whittington) was a leader for the Pueblo County Hornets and we expect him to bring that leadership with him to the Bulls,” Wilhite said. “He is a very skilled player and you never have to question his work ethic.”

Added Wilhite on Tafoya: “Preston is a reliable hockey player. He keeps the game simple. He’s a younger player, but a player we are going to look towards to set an example.”

Whittington and Tafoya won’t be the lone former Hornets on the new Bulls squad either.

The team announced its first signing on April 24 when they inked former Hornets Sean Meier and Dixson Root after they spent a year playing hockey in other amateur leagues.

Having familiar faces on the bench could provide a smooth transition for a team in its first year of competition.

“As far as other players go, it’ll be really cool to play with some other local guys, as well as playing with some guys from around the world,” Whittington said on the local flavor. “It’ll be nice to have some guys in the locker room that know each other and can act sort of as a foundation for the team to build off of, as opposed to starting from scratch.”

Earlier in the year, fellow Hornet Javin Billings was signed to the Las Vegas Thunderbirds, a fellow team in the same WSHL where the Bulls will compete.

Getting the chance to potentially go against a teammate adds another layer of excitement for Tafoya and Whittington.

“We’ve already talked about it,” Tafoya said on the possibility of playing against Billings. “Knowing how good of a player he is, it would be a lot of fun, definitely a good game and one for the books.”

The Bulls have their final camp Sept. 3-5, an invite only prospect camp that will help fill out the rest of the roster before the season begins in October.

Season tickets are still on sale and can be purchased online at pueblobullshockey.com.

