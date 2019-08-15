With high school football season just around the corner, Pueblo Chieftain sports reporter Austin White presents a preview of local teams, which runs through Aug. 15.

Also, watch a recap of our Facebook Live broadcast about this what to expect this season, featuring White and reporter Ryan Severance.

Check out our preview stories here:

Pueblo South football’s Jackson Dickerson looking for a solid senior season. Chase Hartman leading the way on the ground for 2019 Pueblo County football. Pueblo East football returning plenty of playmakers on a powerful offense Josh Thatcher providing stability on Pueblo Centennial football's offensive line Dolores Huerta football coming together to rebuild their home field Pueblo Central football looking to the trenches to continue upward trend