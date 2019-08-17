Summer isn’t just for the boys and the 18U Colorado Altitude softball team proved that with the help of some Pueblo natives on the squad.

Altitude, based in Colorado Springs, went 5-0 at the USSSA state tournament July 12-14 to take home the Colorado state title, thanks in part to tournament MVP Morgan Pantaleo.

The former Pueblo County standout pitched the whole tournament as Altitude allowed only eight runs while scoring 23 to sweep through the bracket.

“Morgan is a heck of a ball player, definitely one of a kind and there are very few out here like that in Colorado,” Altitude coach John Reyes said. “This has been the best team we put together by far.

“The girls just came together, they peaked at the right time and pretty much played flawless ball and hit well.”

The summer fun didn’t stop there for Altitude as they went out to Plano, Texas the following week to compete in the Southern Nationals on July 18-21.

Pantaleo stayed hot in the circle and pitched all but a couple innings to help Altitude finish ninth in a field of 84 teams from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Kansas.

Her fellow teammates, former South Colt Camryn Laird, current East Eagle Delaney Barela and current Pueblo West Cyclone Makenzie Webster also helped along the way.

“(Barela’s) bat came alive and (she was on) top of her game (defensively), she couldn’t have done any better,” Reyes said. “Camryn Laird stepped up to the plate, her defense was outstanding and she made some really good plays.”

USSSA also put on a college all-star event where four former Pueblo players were selected.

Pantaleo was tabbed from the Altitude team while her former Pueblo County teammates in Anna Novak-Palomar and Leah Rivera were selected from the Pueblo Azteca club team.

Former East player Cora Aubert was also selected for the all-star event from the Azteca team.

Some younger Pueblo players were named to the 18U all-star teams as well.

Azteca landed three with Pueblo County’s Kaylin Mares, East’s Nasya Madrid-Lefebre and South’s Bella Archuletta.

Webster was the lone selection from Altitude as she gets ready for her senior season at Pueblo West.

With such an impressive showing from the Pueblo girls this summer, Reyes, who’s spent the last five years in Colorado after living in California, is certain there will be more Pueblo players to come for the Altitude squad next summer.

“I’m big on Pueblo girls,” Reyes said. “My daughter grew up in a town in California that was similar to Pueblo, its own little city, nothing connected to it and just a tight community.

“I think we recruited five or six more (Pueblo players) this year. They’re exceptional ball players down there for sure.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.