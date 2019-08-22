The landscape of Pueblo boys tennis will see a significant change.

Last season, Pueblo West High School boasted a host of players at the Class 4A state tournament at City Park.

Now, the Cyclones will make do without five of their seven state competitors on the roster. The athletes who return this season were doubles players in 2018.

Coach Nathan Mutz watched over the summer as those players transformed their doubles talents into singles competition.

He knows it’s not an overnight process, but they have talent and a foundation to work with from year’s past.

“All four returners were all doubles players but they were all regional champions,” Mutz said. “They know how to win, but they know how to win in doubles. They’ve worked hard over the summer trying to figure out the singles game but that’s going to take some time.”

One of the many athletes who put in the hours was Brendan Bradfield, who earned the No. 1 singles position after making it to state at No. 2 doubles last year.

To erase as much of the talent gap as possible, Bradfield spent most of the summer soaking up knowledge from coaches and getting the reps on courts in town and on the road.

“During the offseason our Pueblo West tennis coaches spent hours and hours preparing us for this season,” Bradfield said. “On top of that, I played tournaments in (Colorado) Springs and Pueblo every week during the summer to get more experience in the singles position and practiced countless mornings and nights.

“Not just me, but our whole team was dedicated to improving. We are a young group but have a great, talented bunch of guys.”

As much of a benefit as the offseason training was for Bradfield, he knows he still has to claw to compete with the wave of singles competitors.

Having a doubles partner was ideal for when one needed to zig while the other would zag.

Now, Bradfield has to pick up that slack himself.

“I’ve played doubles for my first two years at Pueblo West, so the biggest change I’ll have to adjust to is not having a partner to rely on to pick me up when I’m down or to have my back,” Bradfield said. “I’ll have to keep my positivity no matter what as well as be a positive role model for the younger guys with less experience on our team.”

What some players lack in singles reps, they make up with state experience.

Mutz called the time on City Park courts during state “invaluable” and believes that guided his quartet of players during the offseason.

“That state experience has only fueled their fire all summer long,” Mutz said. “I know they want to get back in singles. All our top guys are only juniors so they have a couple of seasons to figure it out.”

As for those still wet behind the ears, coaches will have to keep them in the right frame of mind to extract their best.

“With those young guys… tennis is a game of skills. You can’t get frustrated. If you make mistakes, you have to move on right away,” Mutz said. “We’re going to be patient with the guys. We’re going to start off with a couple of tournaments. The more playing they get the more experience they’ll get in a hurry. Hopefully, we can compete with some of the other teams in town.”

Central looks to pose a threat this season and returns three of its state qualifiers from last year.

Dario Alcala, who won the Boys 18 Singles bracket at the Rocky Mountain State Games last month in Colorado Springs, looks to add a state title to his mantle before he graduates from Central.

The Wildcats senior finished the regular season 9-3, which was the best mark on the team.

Aaron Guerrero also returns for the Wildcats and looks to reclaim a state berth as well as Christian Guzman, who qualified for state at No. 1 doubles for Central. His partner, James Keating, graduated in the spring.

Centennial returns all but one of its state qualifiers with Ryder Aguilar leading the way for the Bulldogs. He’ll vie to repeat his success for the Bulldogs following a 7-1 season at No. 3 singles last year.

Louie Martinez, Zander Pacheco and the duos of Bryant Jones/Trevor Niccoli and Josh Cuevas/Drew Lopez also return to the team.

Pueblo County, South and East look to jump in the fray as well this season with a slew of returners to their lineups.

The Hornets, Colts and Eagles did not have a state qualifier in 2018 and will seek to change that this season.

