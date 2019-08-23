The 2018 season was the definition of a tale of two halves for the Centennial High School softball team.

The Bulldogs dominated in their nonleague schedule to the tune of a 10-3 record, but were shutout in league play at 0-10 and missed the regional tournaments by one spot in the Class 4A RPI rankings.

In 2019, the Bulldogs may be young, there isn’t a single senior on the roster, but after a 16-3 mercy-rule win over Sand Creek on Thursday, Centennial is ready to keep building.

“I think I walked into the best situation last year with such a young team and so many of them played last year,” Centennial’s second-year coach Erica Ortiz said. “They are young, but they do have those leadership qualities and they are executing some big stuff out there.”

Centennial lost four seniors between seasons, three of which who were mainstays in the lineup.

The rest of the 2018 lineup was filled with freshmen and sophomores, meaning the Bulldogs are youthful, but experienced.

“I think they felt last year, because they were only sophomores, that they couldn’t be leaders,” Ortiz said on her current juniors. “This year, they’ve taken the reins and they’ve done a great job with it. To have those kids for the next two years makes me very confident, we’re on the up.”

The leadership and poise was on display Thursday as the Bulldogs continued to put the ball in the play against Sand Creek.

In the second inning, Centennial had 14 runs on only five hits, but still peppered the Scorpions with liners and ground balls to help cause five errors.

The victory came after the Bulldogs opened 2019 with a dominant 15-0 victory against Cheyenne Mountain on Monday, putting them in a similar position to where they were a year ago.

“Not having a senior and having juniors and sophomores that are the majority of the starters is what you want,” Ortiz said. “Those juniors that are playing have the leadership because they’ve been playing since freshman year.”

Lilliana Espinoza returns as the main pitcher for the Bulldogs for her sophomore season after leading the Bulldogs in the circle a year ago.

With added depth at the pitcher position and gained experience through the fall and a bump in age group for summer ball, Ortiz believes Espinoza is in a better place for 2019.

“(Espinoza) looks good and just her ability to stay calm has been great so far,” Ortiz said. “Last year she was kind of our only pitcher, so I think she feels good this year having someone to fall back on in case something doesn’t work out.”

Espinoza will need momentum coming into a South-Central League that features five teams who qualified for the Class 4A state tournament a year ago.

Ortiz recognizes the league slate won’t be easier this season, but with a other schools rebuilding and the Bulldogs on the end of their own rebuild, the odds of ending their 20-game losing streak in league seems likely.

“The thing with the league is that some of those teams are rebuilding and we’ve kind of already been in rebuilding and we’re getting toward the end,” Ortiz said. “Them having played all summer and now, in the league, those faster pitchers aren’t something they’re worried about, they’re kind of used to it.”

