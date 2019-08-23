Getting a taste of success didn’t satiate the appetite of Rye High School.

They're prepared to fill their plates and leave them spotless this season.

The Thunderbolts girls cross-country team are ranked 10th entering the season after placing 12 as a unit last year.

Rye’s boys will enter 2019 ranked 16th following their 10th place finish at the Class 2A state meet in 2018.

For the girls, they’re looking for a stellar season, especially from sophomore Audrey Maroney, who finished seventh overall at state a season ago.

“Audrey had an outstanding summer and is looking to pick up where she left off last year,” coach TJ Blackhurst said. “We go run at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede in our first race (today) and she is excited to see how she stacked up in the combined 2A and 3A race.”

Maroney was one of two freshmen to crack the top 10 last season and she parlayed that into the end of her freshman year.

She finished third at the state track and field meet in the two-mile with a time of 12 minutes, 13.32 seconds. Her personal best came two weeks prior at Dutch Clark Stadium during the Pueblo Twilight, where she clocked in at 11:59.23.

“I was really happy with my finish last year, but it definitely left me wanting more,” Maroney said. “I was really excited for track season and I put myself in a good place going into state, seeded second in the 3200 and seventh in the mile, and eventually finished close to those placings.

“It really showed me that I had potential to be one of the top runners in 2A. I am hoping to get in the top three in cross country this year, like I did in the 3200.”

It’s not just bravado from the sophomore, she put in the reps.

In addition to her mileage and training each week in the summer, Maroney attended a cross-country camp at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

“It is really important to me to look ahead of what I want after high school, so I use my goal to get a Division I scholarship to motivate me,” Maroney said. “Camps are great for learning new skills and getting your name in the heads of college coaches. I learned so many valuable things at the camp including race tactics, form improvements, and much more.

“I know that I will be using my newfound knowledge to drop my times this year.”

Fellow sophomore Clarissa Peterson along with junior Faith Paquette and senior Lauren Maroney also will be key cogs in the Thunderbolts’ success on the girls side.

Paquette ran her career best time last season at state where she crossed at 24:16.80 and finished 70th while Lauren Maroney clocked in at 26:17.20 for 96th.

Peterson clocked in at 21:47.70 in the 2A regional race last season, which was her best time of the year.

Blackhurst expects all the girls to make leaps with their times and knows the bar is high for the Thunderbolts.

“They were very happy to make it to state as a team last year, but this year we are looking to make some noise,” Blackhurst said. “That being said, defending state champ Lyons, is definitely the team to beat, along with Platte Canyon and Buena Vista who are both in our region.”

The Thunderbolts’ boys lost their top two placers from last season with Jacob Garner and Ivan Andozola graduating.

But Schon Moore and Joshua Garner look to pick up the slack to accommodate their teammate’s departures.

Moore, a sophomore for Rye, finished near the middle of the pack and checked in at 62nd with a time of 19:29.30.

Joshua Garner wasn’t far behind and placed 64th at 19:33.90.

Blackhurst knows the boys need runners to replace the departed competitors from last year, but he believes they’re prepared.

“Josh Garner is looking to be our top runner on the boys side, but we also had a few guys that for us last year that are not looking like they are coming out at this point,” Blackhurst said. “We have a first year senior Cavan Reilly and freshman Gage Showers rounding out the squad currently.”

On the 4A side, Pueblo West looks to improve from last season when Shayana Holcomb and Aspen Fulbright were the lone state participants.

Both return this season and expect to compete at the state meet along with teammates Jordan Moran, Analise Ponte, Portia Carrera and Michelle Pratt to the mix as well.

The boys lost a chunk of their runners – five of the top seven from 2018 – but still runners such as Evan McCulloch, Ryan Nicoll and newcomer Trevor Salamon expect to have an impact.

Centennial will return a slew of runners to their team as well including 31 seniors who hope to capture a spot at state.

East will be without one of its stars in Leyah Martinez, who will miss the season with a broken foot. But the Eagles have a host of runners who look to have big seasons such as Crystal Armijo and Layne Martinez.

