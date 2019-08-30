A new era

Luc Andrada and Kain Medrano won’t be walking through the East High School football locker room doors in 2019, but the returning talent might not need them.

At least that’s the hope for the Eagles, beginning with new starting quarterback Jack Helzer. He’s the first new face to the position since Andrada took over the spot in 2016 as a sophomore.

Despite not having started a game during his first three years, the Eagles are confident in Helzer being their guy.

“Throughout (Helzer’s) first three years at East, Luc (Andrada) set a great example and before that Danny Martin had set a great example for Luc,” East coach Andy Watts said. “It’s been great to see him lead this team throughout the summer and it’s going to be even more fun to see him shine under the lights because he is a tremendous athlete and he is an amazing quarterback.”

Added East senior Kaeden Bowman: “I think he’s ready, definitely ready. He’s excited to get his time this year.”

Helzer has an array of weapons to choose from as Watts professed his excitement for the amount of depth his squad will have at the offensive skill positions.

On defense, the Eagles have to replace 349 tackles after three of their top players graduated in Medrano, Joe Padula and Pat Gonzales.

But the Eagles have a solid mix of returners and lineman Arthur Braach is ready to get into the trenches more this season.

“It’s hard to replace them because they were such great players, but our defense has changed,” Braach said. “We have some new players coming up that are really good and I think we will do really well with it.”

Hungrier than ever

East doesn’t need a reminder of how 2018 ended, but the taste of losing in the Class 3A state championship game to Palmer Ridge certainly still lingers.

The loss left the Eagles in a spot they have never been in as they won the state title the previous three times they went to the championship game in 2014-2016.

“These guys, they’ve been hungry since the spring and going hard,” Watts said. “As far as that loss, as weird as it sounds, I think it made us better … Just more hungry to go out there and continue the tradition that we’ve built over the past decade here at East.”

During the offseason, MaxPreps named East as the ninth most dominant football program in Colorado this decade, a title the Eagles want to maintain with another golden trophy.

“That’s our main fuel,” Bowman said on losing the 2018 title game. “I can’t wait until the season comes.”

No drop in offense

Speaking of those available weapons for Helzer, the list in front of him is an impressive one.

Wide out Marvin London Jr. returns after a season with 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as Bowman, who amassed 528 yards and three touchdowns.

Behind those two are juniors Brenden Harding and Jaxson Herring, who also received plenty of varsity looks in 2018 and are ready to contribute in 2019.

“It’s going to be very hard to guard,” Bowman said on the one-two punch of himself and London Jr. “Last year, (London Jr.) had 1,000 yards so they’ll be double-teaming him and that’s just going to leave me open.

“The young ones will be a big part of our receiving core this year I think, too.”

The numbers for Medrano last year were gaudy — 1,211 yards receiving and 21 TD receptions.

But with the Eagles depth at the receiver position, replacing those numbers is something they believe is possible.

“We have a lot of depth in our receiving corp, a lot of depth in the backfield and we have a gunslinger at quarterback,” Watts said. “Our offense is going to be explosive and it’s going to be a fun year.”

As for running back, Watts is looking at a three-man committee between Noah Rivera, Orly Mondragon and Frank Kushner.

Rivera ranked third on the Eagles last year in terms of rushing yards and touchdowns with 420 on the ground and six trips to pay dirt.

Defense starting fresh

Watts describes himself as a defensive-minded coach, meaning the Eagles will look to continue his simple philosophy once more in 2019.

“I always challenge the defense to play like their hair is on fire,” Watts said. “I challenged the guys all summer to be the best tackling team in the state and I think if we do that, achieve that goal, good things are going to happen.”

East does have numerous defenders to replace, but one key returner is Brandon Hall. He was second on the squad in tackles with 120 and led in sacks with eight.

Herring returns to the defensive backfield where he tied for the second most interceptions in 2018 with three.

Overall, Watts doesn’t expect to make too many changes, but Braach has noticed a change up front that could help the Eagles improve at stopping the run.

“Our whole defensive line has changed and our linebackers have changed and we’re really flowing to the ball,” Braach said. “We’ve changed up how we look at the run, how we block it, how we go against it. I think we’ve learned from the past and have stepped it up.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.