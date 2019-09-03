After spending a good part of August preparing, it gets serious for a handful of Colorado State University-Pueblo athletic programs this week.

The men's and women's soccer teams take center stage on Thursday by hosting West Texas A&M at 5 p.m. (women) and 7:30 p.m. (men) on the pitch at Art & Lorraine Gonzales Stadium.

Then, Friday and Saturday, first-year volleyball coach Austin Albers takes his team to the Missouri Southern State Tournament for four matches.

And Saturday, the No. 9 ranked football team in the NCAA Division II AFCA poll opens the 2019 campaign at 7 p.m. against Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.

And so it begins.

CSU-Pueblo second-year women's soccer coach Sierra Cardenas is excited to be opening the season at home.

"I think the nonconference games are going to be tough," she said. "We start out with West Texas who is always nationally ranked. We beat them 2-0 last year and that was a huge high in our season.

"I'm excited for the challenge. We're throwing some new things at the teams and some different tricks in our bag. It'll fun to get out there and play against an opponent that can really test us early.

"And then we head to Texas (next week). Nonconference will be definitely be telling of what we got going on."

The ThunderWolves have been picked seventh by the conference coaches in the preseason poll.

A slap in the face?

"I think that's how we're need to take it because we're on a mission," Cardenas said. "It's a vote by all the coaches in the conference based on where we finished and what (players) we lost.

"We lost a lot of our big players and I can see why coaches would say that. But they also don't see what we have going on behind the curtain here. We're motivated by that."

The women also play at home at noon Saturday against Lubbock Christian, while the men host Midwestern State at noon on Sunday.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @Jeff Letofsky