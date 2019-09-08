ST. GEORGE, Utah — The balanced offense the Colorado State University-Pueblo football team talked about all preseason never materialized on Saturday night.

But there was plenty of offense, to be sure. Just not the kind Pack followers are used to.

Behind backup quarterback Jordan Kitna, the ThunderWolves raced to a 20-0 first-half lead and went on to club Dixie State University 36-7 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and season opener for both teams.

Kitna, who entered the game in the first quarter for injured starter Gunnar Lamphere, threw for 200 yards in the first half alone, leading the Pack to two long touchdown drives. He finished 9-for-18 for 261 yards.

By the half, CSU-Pueblo had run up 350 yards of offense — 274 coming through the air and 76 on the ground. It finished with 579 yards total offense, 335 passing and 244 rushing. Quite a turnaround from the punishing running game the ThunderWolves have shown over the past decade.

"We played well in all aspects," CSU-Pueblo head coach John Wristen said on the local radio station. "The bottom line we're 1-0. We can celebrate for 24 hours and then we get ready to play a great team in Chadron State.

"(Lamphere) is going to be all right. Jordan came in and threw some great deep balls."

CSU-Pueblo led 3-0 after one quarter but poured it on with a 17-point second quarter.

Unlike last season in a 56-14 CSU-Pueblo win when it rolled up 573 total yards, 496 on the ground, the Pack went airborne.

It all started with a turnover by one of the nation's best defenses last season set up the first score.

Emery Taylor, the RMAC's leading interceptor last season, picked off a long pass from Dixie State quarterback Kody Wilstead. It marked Taylor's 18th career interception, one shy of tying all-time leader Stephen Dickens (19).

On CSU-Pueblo's first offensive play following the pick, Lamphere found Dionte Sykes on a 50-yard bomb, setting the Pack up with a first down at the Trailblazer 20. Sykes finished with four catches for 172 yards.

Two plays later, Lamphere picked up 12 yards on a keeper to the Dixie State 4, setting up a first and goal.

But three plays netted only three yards, setting up an 18-yard field goal from Mitchell Carter for a 3-0 lead with 46.8 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Pack grabbed control of the game with a seven play, 61-yard march led by Kitna early in the second quarter.

Kitna completed two passes for 44 yards, including a 30-yarder to Aamon Johnson. Marcus Lindsay capped the drive with a 6-yard scoring run. Carter added the PAT for a 10-0 lead with 12:47 left in the second quarter.

After another three-and-out for the Trailblazers, Kitna and Co. went to work again, this time marching 75 yards on seven plays. The big strike came on a Kitna to Sykes 65-yard hook up that set up the Pack at the Dixie State 10.

A roughing the passer penalty kept the drive alive on a third and long and CSU-Pueblo took advantage with Kitna sneaking in for the TD at the 8:23 mark of the second quarter.

Near the end of the half, the ThunderWolves drove inside the Dixie State 5 again but were held out and settled for a Carter 22-yard field goal at the 1:55 mark.

Kitna added a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for a 26-0 lead.

Dixie State's lone score came on a 19-yard connection from backup quarterback Keaton Mott to Jalen Powell in the third quarter.

Penick, who had 105 yards on 13 carries, capped the victory with a 6-yard TD with 7:03 remaining.

The CSU-Pueblo defense limited Dixie State to 210 total yards, 151 passing and 59 rushing.

NOTES: CSU-Pueblo was ranked No. 7 in the D2Football.com poll and No. 9 in AFCA poll this week. The Pack is now 39-16-1 in season openers all-time and 11-1 since 2008. It is 4-0 all-time against Dixie State.

FOOTBALL

CSU-Pueblo 36,

Dixie State 7



CSU-Pueblo;3;17;6;3—36

Dixie State;0;0;7;0—7

First Quarter

CSU-P—Mitchell Carter 18 field goal, 46.8

Second Quarter

CSU-P—Marcus Lindsay 6 run (Carter kick), 12:47

CSU-P—Jordan Kitna 1 run (Carter kick), 8:23

Third Quarter

CSU-P—Kitna 10 run (run failed), 5:20

DS—Jalen Powell 19 pass from Keaton Mott (James Baird kick), 1:54

Fourth Quarter

CSU-P—Carter 36 field goal, 14:55

CSU-P—D.J. Penick 5 run (Carter kick), 7:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—CSU-Pueblo: Penick 13-109, Lindsay 10-51, Bingham 7-22, Lamphere 3-19, Kitna 11-18, Micci 7-14, Williams 2-12, Johnson 1-10. Dixie State: Lauago 10-29, Notoa 5-12, Wilstead 4-10, Mott 2-7, Kann 2-1.

PASSING—CSU-Pueblo: Kitna 9-18-0, 261; Lamphere 6-9-0, 74. Dixie State: Mott 10-21-0, 112; Wilstead 7-12-1, 39.

RECEIVING—CSU-Pueblo: Sykes 4-172, Williams 1-47, Johnson 4-46, Diggs 1-33, O'Neil 1-15, Guerra 1-14, Fine 1-4, Penick 1-2, Micci 1-2. Dixie State: Powell 8-65, Dantzl 1-29, Smith 1-23, Johnson 1-17, Miller 2-7, Notoa 1-5, Allison 1-4, Osborne 1-4, Kann 1-(minus) 3.

