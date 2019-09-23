The Pueblo West High School boys golf team has been waiting for this day since the season began.

The Cyclones spun their way through South-Central League play by taking the team title by over 200 strokes.

Leading the way was junior Toby Salinas, who won the individual title after going into the last S-CL invitational tied with his freshman teammate Noah Wagner.

Now both of them will be looked to help lead the Cyclones to a regional title starting at 9 a.m. today on their home course of Desert Hawk Golf Course.

"I'm hoping they compete and play every shot," Pueblo West coach Dan Sanchez said. "The main thing I'm hoping for is they deal with adversity in a positive way."

Competing with Pueblo West at the Class 4A Region 1 tournament will be the fellow 4A Pueblo schools.

Pueblo West has been successful against many of the schools in the tournament in 2019, plus the added bonus of being at home.

However, Sanchez knows that even though the boys may be home, there is still plenty of focus and attention to detail needed if they want to meet their regional goal.

"It's a tough course with fast, firm greens," Sanchez said. "Only course in town where there is out bounds left and right on every hole."

Despite the Cyclones' youth, they were still able to come up clutch all season in the S-CL.

However, being without a senior and having a couple newcomers to the regional atmosphere, nerves are something that could be expected.

But Sanchez believes his guys are ready for the challenge.

"I think our players are confident that they will execute shots on their home course," Sanchez said. "There are some really good golfers in our regions and we will have to play well to compete for a regional title. I'm guessing the cut will be 86."

Centennial's Chazz Vigil and Rick Lane also will be looking to help the Bulldogs qualify a team for state.

The two qualified a year ago individually when the Bulldogs sent three, which meant they could still compete as a team despite the team score not reaching the top two spots to officially qualify.

Vigil and Lane finished 2019 tied in fourth place in the individual S-CL rankings as they helped lead Centennial on a comeback to take second place in the S-CL over Central (third) and East (fourth).

Rye and Swallows Charter also have their regional meet coming up on Tuesday at the home of the Thunderbolts at Hollydot Golf Course.

Johnny Marquez qualified for the Class 3A state tournament a year ago and will look to repeat that performance while also trying to get Rye into the top two spots.

Keaton Murphy became the first Spartan athlete to qualify for a state tournament in 2018 and is back to try and do it again after he took the final qualifying spot last year after a playoff.

The Class 3A Region 1 meet is schedule to tee off at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.