If Pueblo West wants to once again assert itself as the class of the South-Central League, it must play with the tenacity that it brought to the floor Thursday night.

Taking on a much-improved South squad, the Cyclones played a crisp brand of volleyball in claiming a 25-11, 25-17, 25-6 win over the Colts at Pueblo West's Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.

The Cyclones, ranked 7th in the latest CHSAANow.com 4A volleyball poll, saw its young but talented crew flourish against the Colts.

"It's starting to be that time of the season where the little things we've been working on are finally translating to the games," Pueblo West coach Casey King said, "and it's finally coming through and we're building consistency."

That consistency was certainly on display Thursday. After breezing through South 25-11 in the first set, the Cyclones really only showed one hiccup, seeing an 8-point lead disappear in the second set as it let the Colts get as close as 20-16. The Cyclones pulled away, scoring five of the final six points to take the set 25-17, taking the dominance with them to the third set. There, Pueblo West went up 12-0 en route to the 25-6 clincher.

A big reason for that was the play of its ever-improving front line.

Senior Raegen Emery, Addy Pate and Shae Gallery are meshing well with sophomore Bella Adams and junior Taylor Skoglund, and the result Thursday was a hard-hitting attack combined with a block that gave the Colts fits.

"I think our strength is we can set up defensively with our block," Adams said, "and even if we don't get a touch on it, it sets everything else up."

With this success, King said, comes a measure of swagger that had been missing for a couple seasons. It's the type of thing the Cyclones need as it continues through S-CL play, its date with 3rd-ranked Pueblo County circled on the calendar Oct. 8.

"Those teams of the past, people thought they were more talented than they were because they had that air of confidence," King said. "They projected it on the court and in the way they played. I told (this year's team) to be confident in your skills, because you are good, and it's a matter of believing in themselves."

