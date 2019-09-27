It was supposed to be a coming out party for Class 4A's third-ranked Pueblo West High School football team Friday night.

It was supposed to be that the Cyclones were going to knock off the top-ranked team in the state, Pine Creek, and announce to everyone that it was a championship contender.

Instead, the night was filled with nothing but unrealized supposed-to-bes.

Facing the top tail back in the state in David Moore III and a Pine Creek team that is still smarting from a playoff semifinal loss last season, the Cyclones were shown no mercy as they were handed a 41-13 loss at Cyclones Stadium.

"All we could do is learn from it and get better," Pueblo West head coach Clint Buderus said. "We got out-coached, out-hustled, out-played and out-everything, but we just need to make some improvements, and we'll get there."

No Pine Creek player represented the gap between the two teams as much as running back Moore.

On Pine Creek's first possession, Moore ran untouched up the center of the field for a 75-yard touchdown run. Then on the Eagles' next possession, he took it untouched again for a 45-yard touchdown run.

Moore finished with 202 yards on 11 carries, scoring four touchdowns, just the latest in a career torching Pueblo West. In three previous games against Pueblo West, the Pine Creek senior rushed for a total of 484 yards and five touchdowns.

Nonetheless, it was good for Buderus' defense to face the state's best running back, even if he seemed unstoppable, Buderus said.

"We want to play the best and see the best. That's why they're on our schedule," Buderus said. "That's where you want to be if you want to accomplish your goals, and we didn't tackle him at all but we've just got to get better at those things."

It was the kind of game for Pueblo West in which the team had to glean positives from wherever they could find them.

One bright spot was an 8-play, 80-yard scoring drive by the Cyclones in the third quarter, which culminated in a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chandler Mason to tight end Makai Funaki.

Another positive came in the running game, sophomore Jeremiah Sanchez rushing for 97 yards on just 11 carries.

"I though we were much better in the second half," Buderus said. "Even in the first half, we moved the ball well. We just shot ourselves in the foot too many times, and those are all little things that need to be fixed.

After getting socked in the mouth Friday, the Cyclones will have to define the rest of the season by how well it recovers from this loss. The Cyclones have a bye week before beginning their Pikes Peak League schedule Oct. 11 against Liberty as it looks to defend its league title.

There are positives and negatives of that time off, Buderus said.

"It would be nice to go right back to work," Buderus said. "But the bye week gives us a good chance to get healed up and right back at it. Our number-one goal is to win our league and host a playoff game, and we're still in line to do that."

