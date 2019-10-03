The Pueblo County High School senior carved up Mitchell for nearly 200 yards on the ground in a 48-14 victory last week.

Handford rushed for 192 yards on 16 carries and tacked on three touchdowns for good measure.

He also broke free for a 62-yard TD on the first play of the second half and had two of his three scores prior to halftime.

This season, Handford has 86 carries for 592 yards. He averages 6.9 per carry and 149 per contest for the Hornets.

Handford has three, 100-yard games and has eight rushing touchdowns this season.

This is a big turnaround for the Doherty transfer.

Last season, Handford had 12 carries for 24 yards and also completed 1-of-2 passes for 9 yards in 10 games for the Spartans.

The senior looks to carry his momentum back to Colorado Springs against Harrison (3-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

— Marcus Hill