The only two losses Christian Guzman suffered during the season for Central High School boys tennis came in tournament fashion.

In duals, he didn’t drop a match. Just like he did Friday afternoon at City Park during Class 4A regionals.

Getting the two wins to move into the finals wasn’t easy as he won his first match 6-4, 7-5 and then had to battle back against Pueblo County’s Joshua Nezensky after dropping the first set 4-6.

“My first match was tough, I played Centennial (Zander Pacheco), he’s a good player,” Guzman said. “I had a tough second match, too, that went three sets and I came back in both of them to win. It was pretty crazy and I’m relieved.

“I’m relieved that I didn’t have to play a playback match and that I could win this (today).”

Guzman turned it around and won the next two sets 7-5, 6-4 to move into the No. 3 singles final at 11 a.m. today at City Park.

Being able to grind through adversity is something coach Russ Guerrero has seen all year from the junior.

“Playing Zander, they’ve had three close matches, really tough points so that one right there drained him,” Guerrero said. “It was nothing easy for Guzman and he found a way to win. I’m really proud of him, he did excellent.”

Of course, it helps to have an entire squad of Wildcats cheering for you at the fence.

With match point approaching, all of Guzman’s teammates lined the fence on court No. 2 to cheer him on after each brutal point with Nezensky.

“It gave me confidence to know that I was doing the right thing and hitting good shots,” Guzman said on the Wildcats behind him. “We’ve been pretty close and we’ve been winning a lot this year.”

Central certainly had to plenty cheer about after the first day of regionals.

The Wildcats have six spots into the finals, the lone absence coming at No. 4 doubles.

Being the team with the most spots gunning for a regional title in their position sets up Central well to try and take home the crown.

“We have a lot of work (today), we have some good teams we have to play,” Guerrero said. “We had a target on our back. Everybody kept saying they wanted to beat Central.

“All my guys played well and I’m proud of them.”

However, Guerrero knows that the Wildcats can’t rest on their laurels.

In the spring, the girls squad sent all three of its singles players to the finals at regionals, only for them to lose both matches on the final day and not qualify for state.

Guerrero, who’s also the coach of the girls team, feels his senior-led team is prepared.

“If they want to go to state, they need to win their matches (today) and they don’t want to gamble on the playbacks,” Guerrero said. “I think the guys are in a good frame of mind and they’ve worked really, really hard. I’m looking forward to seeing what they come out with.”

Centennial put three of its four doubles spots into the regionals, the lone left out at the No. 3 spot.

No. 2 singles Ryder Aguilar was the only singles player to make it to the finals for the Bulldogs, who are behind Central to compete for the title.

Pueblo West qualified for the finals in two positions as well: No. 3 singles Tommy Cruz and No. 4 doubles duo of Isaiah Larson and Joey Cruz.

