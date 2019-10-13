Fans of Colorado State University-Pueblo football likely held their breath momentarily after New Mexico Highlands University closed on the Pack’s lead.

But that moment was shorter than an afterthought as the No. 17-ranked ThunderWolves toppled the Cowboys 31-14 on Saturday at Sanchez Family Stadium in Las Vegas, N.M.

CSU-Pueblo looked every part of its ranking majority of the first half as it took a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game.

The ThunderWolves (5-1 overall, 4-1 RMAC) got on the board with 1:59 on the clock in the first after D.J. Penick ended a 9-play, 48-yard drive with a 20-yard bolt through the defense. Mitchell Carter’s kick made it 7-0 Pack.

Dylan Allbrandt gave the ThunderWolves their first special teams TD of the year early in the second.

On 4th and 17, the Cowboys went to punt but the snap went 27 yards behind their punter. Allbrandt recovered the ball in the end zone for six and Carter made it 14-0 with 14:07 on the board in the second.

CSU-Pueblo continued to smother NMHU (0-5, 0-5 RMAC) when recently crowned RMAC defensive player of the week James Maxie forced a fumble which he recovered at the Cowboys 22 with 13:20 on the clock.

Five plays later on third and goal, quarterback Gunnar Lamphere rushed 5 yards to pay dirt and Carter’s kick made it 21-0 with 11:11 left in the half.

As the ThunderWolves looked ready to shut out the Cowboys, NMHU struck.

The Cowboys completed a 77-yard pass for a touchdown on the first play of their drive late in the second with 3:30 left in the half to cut the deficit to 21-7.

The Cowboys closed the gap to 21-14 with 7:54 left in the third after Ramone Atkins hit Donovan Hawkins on a 53-yard pass.

After that score, the Pack put the clamps on the Cowboys.

Of the Cowboys’ final six possessions, CSU-Pueblo forced three turnovers – two interceptions and a fumble – to give them six for the game.

The Pack also forced two punts and allowed just 57 yards the remainder of the contest.

Carter nailed a 32-yard field goal that made it 24-14 with 11:04 left in the game. After the kickoff, on the Cowboys’ first play of the ensuing drive, Frank Umu recovered a fumble at the Cowboys 16.

Penick ran it 16 yards the following play for his second score of the day and Carter gave the game its final margin with the PAT with 10:52 on the clock.

Jamaal Sears, Marcus Lawrence and Max Gonzales each came down with an interception in the matchup.

Maxie, Allbrandt and Umu each scooped up fumbles. Maxie also led the team with eight tackles.

Penick had 12 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns while Lamphere used 11 carries to gain 63 yards and a TD.

The ThunderWolves are at home at 2 p.m. Saturday for their homecoming and CSU-Pueblo hall-of-fame game against Colorado Mesa (3-3).

