No way was Ryan Goddard going to let his team overlook Friday's game toward a potential league championship bout.

The South High School head coach had his team prepared and it showed on the field when the Colts routed Pueblo County 38-14 at Hornets Stadium in a South-Central League contest. It marked the first meeting between the Pueblo schools at Pueblo County since 1999.

The win moved the No. 3-ranked Colts to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the league. Pueblo County fell to 2-5 and 0-2.

With a clash against No. 7 Durango (5-2, 2-0) looming next Friday, Goddard and his troops took care of business. The Demons defeated Central 49-19 on Friday in Durango.

"This was a tough week because we expended so much energy last week (during Cannon Week against East)," Goddard said. "We didn't overlook them. It's just a challenging week to respond from. We didn't look ahead, we just missed on some execution."

George Longoria ran for 199 yards and four touchdowns as the Colts dominated from the get-go. It was part of a South offense that rolled up 375 total yards.

Longoria scored on a 3-yard blast in the first quarter to cap an eight-play, 90-yard march.

Luke Guarienti hauled in a 22-yard pass from backup quarterback Jace Bellah in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead. And Longoria was at it again with a 4-yard run late in the first half.

The Hornets managed only 70 yards in the first half, 54 of that coming on a long run by tailback Jose Handford. Pueblo County had trouble moving the ball, managing just 17 yards on 20 plays.

"That's been our issue the last few weeks, sustaining drives," Pueblo County head coach Monte Pinkerton said. "But you have to give a lot of credit to South, they are tough up front.

"We kept pounding and got a few plays in the second half and got into the end zone. That's a good sign because they are a good team. We're right on the verge of turning this thing around."

Pueblo County came alive in the second half.

Chase Hartman found the end zone from 3 yards out to get the Hornets on the board to complete a seven-play, 70-yard march to open the third quarter. That chopped the South lead to 19-8.

But Longoria gave the Colts breathing room with an 11-yard run late in the third quarter and added an eletrifying 85-yard dash in the fourth quarter for a 32-8 South lead.

"I'll keep building on this," said Longoria, who had 22 carries. "Our linemen are amazing. I couldn't have those four touchdowns without them.

"County came out fighting. We got through them, now it's on to Durango."

Handford, who finished with 107 yards on 20 carries, bolted in from a yard out late in the fourth quarter.

But on the ensuing on-side kick, South's Andy Smith picked up a two-hopper and scooted 47 yards for a score to close the scoring.

Goddard was pleased with Longoria's effort.

"George was outstanding," Goddard said. "He wanted the ball and made the most of his opportunties. He's getting a better feel for the game. He was electric on that last run. He'll pound you and pound you and then he creases you.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky

South 38, Pueblo County 14



South;7;12;6;13—38

P.County;0;0;8;6—14

First Quarter

S—George Longoria 3 run (Jackson Tondera kick), 6:13

Second Quarter

S—Luke Guarienti 22 pass from Jace Bellah, (kick failed), 3:51

S—Longoria 4 run (pass failed)

Third Quarter

PC—Chase Hartman 3 run (Andres Perez pass from Hartman), 5:41

S—Longoria 11 run (pass failed), 48.5

Fourth Quarter

S—Longoria 85 run (Tondera kick), 8:11

PC—Jose Handford 1 run (run failed), 4:06

S—Andy Smith 47 kickoff return (kick failed), 4:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—South: Longoria 23-199, Bellah 1-17, Petit 4-15. Pueblo County: Handford 20-107, Hartman 15-43, Ethan Mauger 4-15.

PASSING—South: Petit 9-16-0, 115 yards, Bellah 2-2-0, 29 yards. Pueblo County: Hartman 7-12-2, 71 yards.

RECEIVING—South: Jackson Dickerson 7-109, Hunter Fair 2-15, Guarienti 1-22, Garrett Mauger 1-17, Jackson Fair 1-3, Longoria 1-2. Pueblo County: Corbin Spear 2-40, Andres Perez 1-13, Joel Gonzales 1-12, Mauger 1-11, Zach Lanier 1-(minus)-5.