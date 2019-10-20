Homecoming was electrifying on Saturday afternoon at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl.

And that was just the first quarter.

The offense scored two touchdowns, the special teams added another and the defense one more as No. 15 Colorado State University-Pueblo built a four-touchdown lead in the first 15 minutes en route to a 48-22 win over Colorado Mesa University.

The victory, CSU-Pueblo's fourth in a row, came in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play. The Pack improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference, while Colorado Mesa fell to 3-4 and 3-3.

"It was nice for us to take that drive for our offense and our defense shut them down and we get another touchdown," CSU-Pueblo head coach John Wristen said. ""Today was our day, I'll take it. We were finally having some fun, it was nice. We're proud of where we are and have to keep on improving."

Quarterback Gunnar Lamphere raced 53 yards on the Pack's second play from scrimmage, getting a seal block from wide receiver Max Fine on the sideline to give CSU-Pueblo a 7-0 lead after Mitchell Carter's PAT.

After pinning the Mavericks deep with a Jackson Wibbels sack, the ThunderWolves received great field position on its second possession at the Mavericks' 33. Three plays later, D.J. Penick weaved into the end zone behind a pancake block from tackle Elijah Reed. Carter's PAT made it 14-0 with 9:10 left in the first quarter.

The Pack dodged a bullet midway through the first quarter when Isiah Diggs muffed a punt and Mesa's Nick Ciccio recovered at the CSU-Pueblo 13. But the Pack defense held and Maverick place kicker Lucas Ruiz-Diaz was wide right on a 24-yard field goal.

Then, the fun began.

Punter Justin Dwinell, the two-time RMAC special teams player of the week and a member of the track team, muffed the snap on a punt situation, picked it up and rambled 80 yards for a touchdown, weaving his way down the left sideline.

"I was just following my team, using them as my lead blockers and I knew I could trust them and take me where I needed to go," said Dwinell, who is planning on running the 100 and 200 meters for the track team. "I just picked up the ball and wanted to make a play to get upfield and get a first down. It turned out to be something more than that."

Not to be outdone by the offense and the special teams, the defense came up with the next big play.

On Colorado Mesa' next possession, Jamaal Sears intercepted a pass and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown. Carter's fourth PAT of the quarter gave the ThunderWolves a 28-0 lead with 2:38 left.

At the close of the first quarter, CSU-Pueblo had 213 yards of total offense compared to 26 for the Mavs on 19 plays.

The Pack threatened again early in the second quarter, driving down to the Mesa 1 before settling for a Carter 19-yard field goal and a 31-0 cushion at the 12:06 mark.

Colorado Mesa broke the shutout when Isaac Maestas bulled in from a yard out on a fourth-and-goal late in the first half. But the Mavericks mishandled the snap and a pass attempt fell incomplete as the Pack walked off the field with a 31-6 advantage.

Penick, who finished with 105 yards on 11 carries, found the end zone for the second time to open the third quarter with a 12-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive, making it 38-6.

But the Mavericks made things interesting with 16 consecutive points quarter as quarterback Hayden Bollinger threw a pair of touchdown passes to Peter Anderson (55 yards) and Devon Lambert (3) with a Ruiz-Diaz 32 field goal sandwiched between. That made it 38-22 entering the fourth quarter.

It never got any closer as the T-Wolves added 10 more points on a Carter 39-yard field goal and a 1-yard plunge by Nick Bingham.

Jordan Kitna, who entered the game for Lamphere (apparent concussion) in the first quarter, said his team just keeps on battling.

"We were pretty confident in the game plan coming in," said Kitna, who was 8 for 13 for 104 yards. "We always prepare to play either way. Coach is confident in either one of us. We don't have egos in the quarterback room. Whoever is playing plays and we just try and win.

"We came out red-hot for sure. It's something we've been emphasizing. Watching the special teams score and the defense score, that's great. It helps us out offensively. Offensively, we did exactly what we wanted to do, accomplished a lot of our goals."

CSU-Pueblo finished with 500 total yards compared to 239 for Colorado Mesa.

NOTES: CSU-Pueblo leads the all-time series 19-18-2 and improved to 9-4-2 at home against the Mavericks. The Pack improved to 28-6 all-time in the annual homecoming game, including a 12-0 mark since the restart in 2008.



CSU-Pueblo 48, Colorado Mesa 22



Colo.Mesa;0;6;16;0—22

CSU-Pueblo;28;3;7;10—48

First Quarter

CSU-P—Gunnar Lamphere 53 run (Mitchell Carter kick), 13:02

CSU-P—D.J. Penick 21 run (Carter kick), 9:10

CSU-P—Justin Dwinell 80 run (Carter kick), 4:12

CSU-P—Jamaal Sears 61 interception return (Carter kick), 2:38

Second Quarter

CSU-P—Carter 19 field goal, 4:07 CMU—Isaac Maestas 1 run (pass failed), 2:47

Third Quarter

CSU-P—Penick 12 run (Carter kick), 10:53 CMU—Peter Anderson 55 pass from Hayden Bollinger (pass failed), 5:50 CMU—Ruiz-Diaz 32 field goal, 5:03 CMU—Trevon Lambert 3 pass from Bollinger (Ruiz-Diaz kick), :20 Fourth Quarter

CSU-P—Carter 39 field goal, 9:19

CSU-P—Nick Bingham 1 run (Carter kick), 5:21

A—7,007.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Mesa: Maestas 18-68, Trey Windham 3-8, Jesse Rodriguez 4-6, Bollinger 7-4, Howard 2-(minus) 14. CSU-Pueblo: Penick 11-105, Dwinell 1-80, Micci 13-53, Lamphere 4-49, Marcus Lindsay 3-23, Nick Williams 3-23, Jordan Kitna 4-16, Bingham 5-16, Nigel Mitchell 1-14, Djimon O'Neil 1-3.

PASSING—Mesa: Bollinger 9-21-2, 147 yards, Howard 3-11-0, 20 yards. CSU-Pueblo: Kitna 8-13-0, 104 yards, Lamphere 2-2-0, 17 yards, Penick 1-1-0, 25 yards.

RECEIVING—Mesa: Anderson 3-83, Dagan Rienks 3-31, Lambert 2-25, Christopher Brown 2-14, Maestas 1-8, Bradley Toussaint 1-6. CSU-Pueblo: Max Fine 2-20, Ammon Johnson 2-11, Preston Guerra 2-7, Isaiah Diggs 1-33, O'Neil 1-27, Nicholas Albertini 1-25, Williams 1-3, Micci 1-10.