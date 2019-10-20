RMAC FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Chadron State 43, Texas-Permian Basin 21: At Chadron, Neb., quarterback Dalton Holst was 15 for 31 for 256 yards and three TDs in the Eagles' nonleague win. Chadron State is 3-4 overall, 2-4 in the RMAC.



No. 11 Colorado School of Mines 42, Fort Lewis 0: At Golden, the Orediggers remained undefeated at 7-0 with a shutout at home. Freshman quarterback John Matocha threw for four touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a touchdown. He was 27 for 37 for 339 yards passing. FLC fell to 3-4 overall and in the league.



Adams State 37, South Dakota Mines 32: At Alamosa, quarterback John Buksa was 23 for 44 for 331 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Grizzlies (4-3) past SDM (1-6).



Black Hills State at New Mexico Highlands 17, Black Hills State 13: At Las Vegas, N.M., the Cowboys won their first game of the year to improve to 1-5. Black Hills fell to 2-5.



Dixie State 28, Western Colorado 20: At Gunnison, Dixie State (6-1, 5-1) scored 21 third-quarter points to pull away from the Mountaineers (3-4, 3-3).

