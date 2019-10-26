Taking it one step at a time, the East High School football team maneuvered past Pueblo County 23-6 Friday at Hornet Stadium for their second consecutive win.

“I’m super proud of our guys on defense, we played lights out,” Eagle head coach Andrew Watts said. “Offense, we got the ball rolling and sustained some drives. I’m proud of our guys."

Filling in for injured senior Jack Helzer, Jaxson Herring moved from receiver to starting quarterback for the Eagles.

“I knew I had to step up because our starting quarterback was down and the belief and the faith that our coaches put in me,” Herring said. “I know what to do and I get the reps in practice… I just got to ball out every game I play.”

Despite consistent pressure from the likes of Hornet pass rusher Kaeden Atencio and middle linebacker Andres Perez, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Herring pieced together two scoring drives in the second half, capping each with a touchdown rush. Herring slipped through the interior of the Hornet line for a 1-yard score in the third quarter and scored off another five in the final quarter.

“Jaxson stepped up and he played very well,” Watts said. “He filled the shoes tonight. He led our team, he put up points and he took care of business.”

Kicker Thomas Waggener was the first to get on the scoreboard for the Eagles; hitting a 30-yard field goal with under four minutes remaining in the first quarter. In the following quarter Eagle running back Orlando Mondragon darted through 64 yards of open field to give his team a 10-0 lead.

Herrings two touchdowns left the Eagles leading 23-0 until the Hornets’ first and only score of the night. Hornet quarterback Chase Hartman escaped Eagle pass rushers and heaved a 36-yard spiral to target sophomore Corbin Spear with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

The Hornets reached Eagle territory in their following offensive drive, but it was too little too late as time waned.

With Friday night’s win, the Eagles moved to 3-5 and the Hornets are now 2-6. Next week the Eagles will face the 6-2 Central Wildcats.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Watts said. “Central’s up next… Every game is a must win so right now, we’re focused on Central and that’s what our mindset is.”

The Hornets will play another home game next week against Durango.