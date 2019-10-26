It's just another step and Aspen Fulbright's journey.

And Saturday, at the 4A state cross country championships, it was quite a large step for the Pueblo West High School sophomore, as well as her teammates.

Fulbright took a big leap up the state standings, turning in a 15th place finish, headlining the Pueblo West girls cross-country team in its showing at the 4A State Cross Country Championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.

As a team, Pueblo West finished 16th overall, a solid showing for a team making its first team qual to the state meet in several years.

"What the girls have done this year has been outstanding," Pueblo West head coach Bobby Tillman said. "What they've done is going to show beyond just this meet, and it will extend into the future."

Fulbright certainly had a season where she discovered her abilities.

After finishing second at the Nike Desert Twilight meet in Arizona last month, Fulbright's confidence shot up.

She showed that at last week's regional meet, posting her best-ever time in a Colorado meet at 18:51, then relying on that confidence to turn in her mark of 19:26 Saturday, nearly two minutes faster than her last mark at the Norris Penrose course in August.

"A course like this is really hard to have a plan for," Fulbright said. "All I could do is go out there, go hard, and do my best."

Tillman said Fulbright's growth is due to her dogged determination.

"She's not somebody I have to worry about trying to get motivated," Tillman said. "She's very self-driven, knows she wants to be successful, and knows the amount of work it takes to do something like that."

In what was the first state meet for most members of the Pueblo West roster, five of Cyclones' seven state entrants, which includes Fulbright, cut time since their last trip to Norris Penrose in August. Ginger Hartman, Jordan Lucero, Jordan Moran and Michelle Pratt each cut around a minute of their last time on the course.

It was just one more piece of a truly magical season for Pueblo West, a season that head coach Bobby Tillman called a program-builder.

"There's been a culture change," Tillman said. "This group of girls have set up the program to be successful for years to come."

