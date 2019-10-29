Two Pueblo teams qualified for the Colorado High School Activities Association's Class 4A state boys soccer tournament when the bracket was released Monday morning.

Centennial and Pueblo West earned bids and both will host in the first round that now begins Saturday due to weather, forcing games to move from Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (11-4 overall) and South-Central League champions, earned the higher seed at No. 9 and will play No. 24 Palmer Ridge (9-6 overall) at a time still to be determined.

The Bears and Bulldogs didn't play in the regular season, but they have common opponents in which both went 1-3. Both lost to Cheyenne Mountain and Discovery Canyon by one goal while the Bears beat Mesa Ridge 2-0 and the Bulldogs won 7-1. Palmer Ridge lost to Liberty 2-1 while Centennial lost 4-1.

Palmer Ridge has scored 50 goals on the season while allowing 21; Centennial has scored 62 goals and given up 15.

Pueblo West (11-3-1 overall) grabbed the No. 14 seed and will host No. 19 Erie (10-4-1 overall) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cyclones Stadium.

The Tigers and Cyclones have no common opponents this season, but both have played solid defense this season with Pueblo West allowing only 12 goals and Erie 23.

Offensively, Erie has found the back of the net 51 times for a 3.4 goals per game average while Pueblo West has 32 goals on the year for a 2.1 average.

East also was looking to make the 32-team field for the state tournament after finishing 11-3-1, its best mark since going 10-6-1 and qualifying for the playoffs in 2009.

However, East finished 33rd in the CHSAAnow.com RPI rankings despite the Eagles' .767 winning percentage. What hurt East was its opponents winning percentage of .381, 15 percent lower than No. 32 Northfield's.

No. 34 in the RPI rankings was Littleton, which took the final spot in the bracket due to the Jefferson County league having two automatic qualifying bids. The S-CL only has one which was earned by Centennial.

All first-round games were originally scheduled to be played Wednesday, but due to the amount of snow already accumulated around the state and more expected to come Tuesday, CHSAA decided to move all 4A first-round games to Saturday.

The second round is still scheduled for Nov. 5.

