Here are the nominees for this week's prep boy and girl athlete of the week, presented by Rocky Mountain Eye Center, for their play from Oct. 28-Nov. 2

Jaxson Herring, East football

Herring rushed for 56 yards and two TDs while also throwing for 87 yards in the Eagles' win over central. The junior also had a pick-six on defense.

Hunter Fair, South football

Fair hauled in a 40-yard touchdown and finished with 94 receiving yards against Centennial in the Colts' 56-27 win.

Orlando Trujillo, Centennial boys soccer

Trujillo tucked away the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs in their 1-0 victory in the first round of the state playoffs against Palmer Ridge.

Hailey Garner, Central gymnastics

Garner took third place in the vault at regionals behind a new routine and took second in the all-around to help the Wildcats qualify for state.

Havilah Pitzer, Rye volleyball

Pitzer totaled 32 kills and 42 blocks for the Thunderbolts as they finished 2-2 in their final four regular season matches.

Haily Krupka, Swallows Charter volleyball

Krupka had 30 kills and 25 blocks to help the Spartans finish their season with a 3-2 week as they look to make regionals for the first time in school history.