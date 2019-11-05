The Colorado High School Activities Association revealed the regional groupings for volleyball Monday and rewarded three local schools with hosting opportunities and one more squad making the field.

Highlighting the group is 22-1 and South-Central League champions, Pueblo County High School.

The Hornets were named the No. 1 overall seed in Class 4A as their only loss this season came in the first match of the year against Coronado on Aug. 29.

Joining Pueblo County in the Hornets' gym will be No. 24 seed Thompson Valley and No. 36 Denver North.

The regional is set for Saturday and will begin at 10 a.m. with the Hornets taking on Denver North.

Pueblo West also will be playing at home come Saturday.

The Cyclones earned the No. 7 seed after finishing 17-6 during the regular season and taking second place in the S-CL.

No. 18 Silver Creek and No. 30 Standley Lake will compete at Jersey Kersey Gymnasium on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. with Pueblo West playing Standley Lake.

The final hosting squad comes in Class 2A with Rye taking the final top-ranked spot at No. 12.

The Thunderbolts were the only local team to host regionals a year ago, which they won and advanced to the state tournament in Denver.

At 15-8 and a third place finish in the Santa Fe League this year, the road back to the Denver Coliseum will be a little tougher.

No. 13 Yuma will head to the T-Bolts' regional, as well as No. 25 Calhan.

The regional will kickoff at 4 p.m. Friday with Rye taking on Calhan.

Swallows Charter Academy is the final local team qualifying for postseason volleyball, the first time in school history for the Spartans after they finished the season with a win over Rye and a 2-2 showing at a season-ending tournament.

The Spartans grabbed the No. 33 seed and will be a part of No. 4 Union Colony Prep's regional in Greeley.

No. 21 Akron is the other team in the group, which begins their regional play at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Spartans taking on Union Colony Prep.

East was looking to be the lone District 60 school to make into the field after the Eagles ended the year at 13-10.

However, the Eagles fell one spot shy of qualifying in the No. 37 spot of the CHSAAnow.com RPI rankings.