The postseason has arrived for the Colorado State University-Pueblo women's soccer team.

It begins at 4 p.m. today at Mountain Lion Stadium in Colorado Springs against the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. It's the quarterfinals of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Pack (6-9-2) is the No. 8 seed, the Mountain Lions (17-0) the No. 1 seed and the No. 1 team in the NCAA Division II ranks.

The teams played earlier this season in conference play with UCCS garnering a 2-1 victory that was marred by a penalty kick for a goal for the Mountain Lions. CSU-Pueblo's Madison Jepperson scored the lone goal.

Today's game also is a rematch of last season's first-round RMAC Tournament matchup won by the Mountain Lions 3-1.

CSU-Pueblo is led by Jepperson, Justine Martinez and Cara Siegel. Jepperson has scored six goals and has totaled 15 points, Martinez five goals and 13 points and Siegel three goals and 10 points.

Pack goal keeper Rylie Martin has made 93 saves and posted four shutouts.

Shanade Hopcroft is the leader for the Mountain Lions. She has scored 13 goals with nine assists for a total of 35 points. Hopcroft also has delivered 72 shots.

Goalkeeper Molle Swift has made 30 saves.

Here is the RMAC Tournament bracket:

Quarterfinals (Today)—No. 8 CSU-Pueblo (6-9-2) vs. No. 1 UCCS vs. Colorado Springs; No. 5 Regis (9-5-3) vs. No. 4 Westminster (10-3-4), 6:30 p.m.; No. 7 Fort Lewis (7-6-3) vs. No. 2 Colorado School of Mines (15-2-1), noon at Golden; No. 6 MSU Denver (7-8-3) vs. No. 3 Dixie State (10-3-4), 2:30 p.m. at Golden.

Semifinals (Sunday): Regis-Westminster winner vs. CSU-Pueblo-UCCS winner, noon in Colorado Springs; MSU-Denver-Dixie State winner vs. Fort Lewis-Colorado School of Mines winner, noon in Golden.

Championship (Nov. 16): Semifinal winners, at site of highest seed remaining, tba