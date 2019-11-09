Pueblo County High School volleyball coach Cherl Sherwood handed each one of her players a puzzle piece the week leading up to Saturday’s home regional.

The assignment to each player was to write on the piece what they needed to do in order to help the Hornets capture the regional title and advance to state.

And Saturday in the Hornets’ gym, the picture was clear behind two sweeps: a 25-9, 25-8, 25-12 victory over Denver North and a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 win over Thompson Valley.

“It was so much fun,” Hornets senior Samantha Meehan said of hosting regionals for the first time in her career. “It was a huge advantage because it was much more relaxed. It’s our gym, it’s our people and we didn’t have an eight hour bus ride to Palisade like last year.”

Meehan took control in the first match for the No. 1 seed Hornets by slamming down 24 kills against No. 36 Denver North.

Big runs allowed for Pueblo County to stay in rotation with Meehan up front, meanwhile the Vikings block continued to show up late or couldn’t keep the block inbounds.

“Sammy is just smart,” Sherwood said. “Not only can she just drill the ball, she looks for those spots. A lot of her kills don’t come from power. A lot of her kills come from just knowing where the open spot is.”

No. 24 Thompson Valley followed suit with a sweep of the Vikings to set up the regional championship matchup with Pueblo County in the afternoon capper.

That’s when the Hornets were able to lay down the final piece of their regional puzzle as Rachel Paolucci clogged the middle of the floor.

The Eagles had solid hitters and looked to attack a part of the floor the Hornets have worked hard to improve, but Paolucci made good on her puzzle-piece promise.

“Rachel’s (puzzle piece answer) was, ‘I’m going to be the biggest 5-foot-4 middle blocker there is,’ and she did that (Saturday),” Sherwood said. “She’s amazing for her size in the middle, she does a very good job.”

Paolucci finished with only three blocks due to the Eagles ability to recover after having their spikes sent back.

But establishing the middle presence helped force some Eagles’ shots to go long, or force them outside of the box on the left or right side.

“We are a little bit smaller in the middle, but the way (Paolucci) is jumping and blocking, she’s doing amazing,” Meehan said. “Going to state, there’s going to be tons of huge teams that have six amazing players. All three of their hitters can bounce balls, but if she can keep close and keep blocking, it’ll help us so much.”

Meanwhile on offense, junior Kinley Gomez asserted herself by knocking down 20 kills while Meehan chipped in another 18.

Senior Mari Benitez held down the Hornets back line well whenever the Eagles did find a hole through the Hornets’ blockers at the net.

“I think that was probably one of the toughest hitting teams we played all year and (the back line) definitely stepped up,” Sherwood said. “Mari runs that back row. She’s always talking, which is key.”

The wins secure a spot in the Class 4A state tournament, the first time the Hornets have made the big dance in over 15 years.

But Pueblo County won’t be taken lightly just because they haven’t been in a while. With the No. 1 seed on their back, everyone will be gunning to take down the top squad.

Starting on Thursday at the state tournament in the Denver Coliseum, the pieces will be shuffled, and it’ll be a whole new puzzle to put together.

“I never thought in my four years we’d go to state ever,” Meehan said. “We have bigger goals now then we’ve ever had. We’re ready to go up to Denver and do the best we can.

“Hopefully, win.”

