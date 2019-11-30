A familiar opponent awaits the Colorado State University-Pueblo football team in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Minnesota State University-Mankato (11-0), the No. 4 team in the country and No. 1 seed in Super Region Four, will entertain the No. 9-ranked ThunderWolves (11-1), No. 4 in the region, at noon today in Mankato, Minnesota.

It will mark the third consecutive season the teams have matched up in the playoffs and fourth overall.

Last season, the Mavericks captured a 24-10 decision in the second round of the regionals. They also won in the first round 16-13 in overtime in 2017. In 2014, CSU-Pueblo won the national championship with a 13-0 defeat of the Mavericks. That game was played at a neutral site in Kansas City, Mo.

Both teams enter the fray on hot streaks.

The Pack of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has won nine in a row after losing its only game to Colorado School of Mines 34-14 in mid-September. It defeated Augustana (S.D.) 17-0 in the first round last week at home.

The Mavericks of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference have won 11 in a row. They received a first-round bye.

CSU-Pueblo is averaging 33.1 points a game and giving up 13.3 per contest. The ThunderWolves have the best turnover-ratio in the country (plus-23) and have registered 48 sacks and a nation-best 27 interceptions.

Minnesota State-Mankato has the best offense in the country. The Mavericks are averaging 48.8 points a game 533.8 yards a game. They average 302.1 rushing per game and 231.7 yards a game through the air. The Mavericks have scored 50 or more points five times.

Running back Nate Gunn, the Northern Sun offensive player of the year and a Harlan Hill nominee, is the ringleader. He's rolled up 1,333 yards on the ground with 21 touchdowns.

The Mavericks use two quarterbacks and both have been effective. Ryan Schlichte has thrown for 1,247 yards with 15 TDs and five interceptions. JD Ekowa has thrown for 975 yards and eight TDs with one interception.

Shane Zylstra is the top receiver with 1,226 yards and 14 scores.

"With Gunn or without Gunn they are a powerful team," CSU-Pueblo head coach John Wristen said during his weekly press conference Thursday. "With Gunn, they are even more unstoppable. It's going to be a big challenge. This might be the best Mankota team we've seen. Our work's cut out.

"They're scary good. Hopefully, we can make them earn every yard and keep everything in front of us. It's going to be one heck of a battle for us.""

On defense, MSU-Mankato has tremendous numbers. It allows 12.5 points a game, second in the country, and only 233.2 yards a game. Like the Pack, the Mavericks have been careful with the ball and turn it over very little for a plus-16 turnover ratio.

"This is the best team Mankato has had and stat-wise I think it proves it out," Wristen said. "They are great tacklers, sound. they don't try and trick you. On offense, I feel like we're getting some traction."

On the other side of the bracket, No. 7 Colorado School of Mines, the RMAC champion and No. 3 seed in the region, hosts Texas A&M-Commerce, the No. 6 seed in the region, at noon today.

Here are five things to look for in today's game:

Can CSU-Pueblo's defense slow down the nation's best offense?

The Pack must make the Mavericks drive the length of the field and be opportunistic on defense, coming up with timely turnovers. "We're not going to go down without a fight," said defensive lineman Jackson Wibbels, the RMAC defensive player of the year. "We're not going to lay down like the last two years after getting punched in the mouth. We're going to swing back and give it our all. Mankato is in the way and we're not going to let them stay in our way."

Can the ThunderWolves move the ball on offense and finish with touchdowns instead of field goals?

MSU-Mankato is one of the most difficult teams to run against in the country, allowing just 65.3 yards a game. The Pack may be forced to go to the air where its capable of doing damage behind quarterbacks Jordan Kitna and Gunnar Lamphere. "(Mankato) is pretty big up front and athletic," Kitna said. "We're going to try and control the ball and take what they give us. When we do get a shot and do get the look we want, we'll take that shot. It's really about not making mistakes and keeping the ball with us."

Which team will come up with the key turnover(s)?

Both teams take care of the ball and have a penchant for coming up with turnovers. It could be a game changer for the defense that comes up with a crucial turnover.

Will the weather be a factor?

Likely. A snow storm dumped eight inches on the area Wednesday night. The field is natural turf and could get choppy. However, both teams have to play on the same field. "I talk about it the very first day August 9 when you report," Wristen said. "Control what you can control, put your head down and let's get after it. No matter whether its 105 here or minus-20 below in the ice bowl. We are going to go play, we've got one more game. We don't care where it is, what time it is, what the weather conditions, we want to play our best ball."

Can the Pack pull off the upset?

This is why the game is played. Statistics mean little when two physical teams battle on the field. And these are two physical teams that use that to their advantage. A turnover can change the complexion of the game and give a team momentum and ultimately, the victory.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky