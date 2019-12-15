This is the eighth in a series of articles on Pueblo athletes who have opted to stay home and continue their academic and athletic careers at Colorado State University-Pueblo

For Sarah Steele, academics comes first. Always.

While the Pueblo County High School graduate competes on the diving board for Colorado State University-Pueblo women's swimming and diving team, there's no doubt why Steele is attending her hometown university.

"High academics all the way," Steele said about choosing a school to continue her education and athletic careers. "Actually, my main deciding factor where I was going to go to school was academics. I wanted to go to a strong school for academics and it just so happened it was close to home. Plus, given the opportunity to dive was another factor.

"I really considered Regis and the University of Northern Colorado. Both had good nursing programs. For a long time I was going to go to Regis. But when I found out CSU-Pueblo was one of the top nursing programs in the state, it made my decision easy."

Steele is a pre-nursing major. She carried a 4.15 GPA in high school.

Making the transition in the classroom has been easy. Diving at the next level has been more of a challenge.

"It's a lot different (in college)," Steele said. "Different expectations. Practices are a lot longer."

Graduating to the 3-meter board compared to the 1-meter board in high school also has been an adjustment.

"The 3-meter board is something we didn't get in high school, plus there are no pools in Pueblo with a 3-meter board," she said. "I had to learn a new approach on the board completely. I've had to adjust to that.

"Rather than walk on my jump, I've had to be more aggressive by jumping harder. It gives you more height and enables you to throw your dives harder."

Steele has changed her repertoire as far as the type of dives she uses. It's just that at 3-meters, she's in the air longer and must be more precise.

"It's actually a lot harder that I thought it would be," she said. "I do more flips but on the simplest dives, you have to stay tight."

Steele has made progress quickly. She finished fifth in the ThunderWolves' most recent meet at Colorado College with a 189.53 total.

Her best dive is a reverse dive.

Steele admits diving at the college level is much more mental than physical.

"It's more mental than physical of just getting over the fear of smacking the board and knowing where you're at," she said. "You have to understand where you will land when you open up on a dive.

"On harder dives, you aren't going to score as well is they are sloppy. You have to work to have clean dives."

Thus far, Steele is ecstatic about the being able to attend CSU-Pueblo and chase her dream of becoming a nurse. She would recommend to recruits to come to CSU-Pueblo to resume their academic and athletic careers.

"I really have a really accepting team," she said. "They are very welcoming and want to help you with whatever you need."

