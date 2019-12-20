The All-State football teams were announced Thursday by the Colorado High School Activities Association with South and Pueblo West High School leading the way for local teams.

The Class 3A runner-ups in the Colts landed seven players across the first, second and honorable mentions squads, including coach Ryan Goddard earning the Class 3A coach of the year award.

Seniors Jackson Dickerson, Andy Smith and Tyler White were named to the first-team, as well as junior running back George Longoria.

Longoria led all of Class 3A in rushing with 1,896 rushing yards while Dickerson's 1,113 receiving yards came in second in Class 3A.

Smith dominated in his defensive end position while White excelled as a two-way lineman.

Quarterback Logan Petit was tabbed for the second-team and Ian Smith and Luke Guarienti earned honorable mentions.

In Class 4A, Pueblo West had defensive lineman Dillon Derting earn first-team honors, as well as QB Chandler Mason.

Offensive lineman Michael House was placed on the second-team and wide receiver Dawson Menegatti earned an honorable mention.

East had one player named to the honorable mention list in offensive lineman Arthur Braach while Pueblo County also had one player mentioned in running back Jose Handford. He was named as an honorable mention.

Rye returned to the playoffs and had two players on the honorable mention list in Class 2A with lineman Johnny Marquez and linebacker Kreed Rahl.