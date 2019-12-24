East High School had the best decade of any school in Pueblo and two of its leaders came from the 2019 senior class.

Luc Andrada and Kain Medrano were two of the most recognizable student-athletes of the decade with their performances on the football field, basketball court and in track and field.

It started with Andrada helping lead the Eagles to their third consecutive state football title in 2016 in his first season at the helm at quarterback.

Andrada posed a passing threat every play, but his speed could get him out of any trouble facing him in the pocket.

That speed became even more vital on the track where Andrada broke the Pueblo record in the 100 meter dash, cementing himself as the fastest man in Pueblo.

He went on to win back to back state titles in the event in his junior and senior seasons.

The 100-meter dash wasn't all Andrada excelled in.

He avenged his second-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 2018 with a golden finish in 2019.

Andrada also anchored East relay teams in the 100- and 200-meter relay teams, helping get the Eagles to a runnerup team finish in 2019.

Medrano played an important role in that finish as well by winning the state title in the discus easily for the second consecutive year.

Medrano came up short of defending his shot put title, but he made up for it by helping Andrada out in the relay teams.

But where Medrano truly left people with a loss for words was on the football field.

Every game was a highlight reel catch from Medrano as East went to the Class 3A state title game in 2018 behind his playmaking ability and the connection with his QB in Andrada.

Not to mention, Medrano was also an all-state basketball player in the winter.

Andrada and Medrano both eventually accepted scholarships to continue to their athletic and academic careers at Division I schools.

Andrada signed to play football and run track at BYU while Medrano signed to play football at UCLA under Chip Kelly.

Both were excellent students at East as well with Andrada being nominated for The Denver Post's Golden Helmet award and with Medrano winning the Steinmark Award.

Both of the Eagles soared during their four years in Pueblo, and now it's time for them to leave their mark in college in the next decade.